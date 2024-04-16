Air fryer wings take flight with a touch of umami

Yes, that’s right. Another recipe requiring a Trader Joe’s seasoning blend. I’m a creature of habit. If I can find something that is reliably good, I’m going to use it again and again and then once again for good measure.



This recipe requires an air fryer. Serve with a sweet dipping sauce, fresh salad, and (since the air fryer is already out) homemade fries!

Ingredients

Chicken

2 lbs chicken wings

1 tsp white pepper

1 tsp baking powder

2 tbsp Trader Joe’s Umami seasoning

Avocado oil spray can

Instructions