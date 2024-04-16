Air fryer wings take flight with a touch of umami

Getty Images/Smith Collection/Gado
Admit it, you were planning a Trader Joe's run anyway.
Yes, that’s right. Another recipe requiring a Trader Joe’s seasoning blend. I’m a creature of habit. If I can find something that is reliably good, I’m going to use it again and again and then once again for good measure.
This recipe requires an air fryer. Serve with a sweet dipping sauce, fresh salad, and (since the air fryer is already out) homemade fries!
Ingredients
Chicken
- 2 lbs chicken wings
- 1 tsp white pepper
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 2 tbsp Trader Joe’s Umami seasoning
- Avocado oil spray can
Instructions
- Pat the chicken wings dry with a paper towel to remove excess moisture. Ensure the wings are EXTREMELY DRY. You’ll want to squeeze them out more than once with a fresh paper towel. This will ensure the skin puffs up and blisters in the air fryer basket during frying.
- In a bowl, mix the umami seasoning, white pepper, and baking powder.
- Spray the chicken wings lightly with oil.
- Dump wings into the bowl of dry ingredients and toss until the wings are evenly coated.
- Spray the interior of the air fryer with a light coat of oil.
- In a single layer, place the chicken wings in the air fryer and fry for 10 minutes at 400F.
- Flip the chicken wings, and continue frying for 8-12 minutes at 400F (depending on the size of the wings) or until the skin is golden brown and crispy. You may have to do two rounds, depending on the size of your air fryer.
- Serve with your favorite wing sauce (with this recipe, TJ’s Thai sweet ginger sauce is great) or eat dry and enjoy!
