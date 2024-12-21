Align's ultimate last-minute Christmas gift guide

Did someone say "last-minute gifts"? You've come to the right place. Below we've curated a delightful array of products we've featured in Align over the past year. And remember: No matter what the MAINSTREAM MEDIA tells you, real Christmas enjoyers know the season extends well into January.

1. An American flag set from Allegiance Flag Supply

There's no better gift for the patriot near and dear to your heart than a “beautiful American flag,” to quote our once and future president. But how to make sure you're buying an Old Glory made here at home and not some Chinese knock-off? The good folks at Charleston, South Carolina-based Allegiance Flag Supply have you covered. Since 2018, they've been keeping it "American Sewn, American Flown."

Dan and Stacy Tabb live in Alabama on a former hay farm, which they're busy turning into Ironspring Orchard and Farm. They're also both artists. Dan, a disabled Navy veteran, sculpts in stone. Stacy makes (among other things) beautiful, folk-art inspired prints of animals that whimsically celebrate the food chain. Support a local artist — and bring a bit of the great outdoors inside.

Do men read books anymore? Step inside the typical bookstore — with display tables groaning under the weight of pastel-colored chick-lit 2.0 tomes — and you'd certainly think not. Jonathan Keeperman's upstart Passage Publishing knows otherwise. In addition to providing a home for heterodox writers like Curtis Yarvin and Steve Sailer, Passage has also reissued work by pulp legend Robert E. Howard and singular master of horror H.P Lovecraft in handsome new editions. And let's not forgot F.W. Dixon's "Hardy Boys" series, restored to their original texts after various edits to protect delicate modern sensibilities.

There are better-known brands out there, but one name comes up when you ask around about the best boot in the biz: Anderson Bean. Zeferino Rios and his family began making fine, handcrafted boots in Mexico in 1953. Fifty years later or so, the operation moved to Mercedes, Texas, where it continues to this day.

Without the Second Amendment, there would be no First Amendment, and arguably none of the rest, either. You can support both our right to bear arms and American manufacturing ingenuity with a fine firearm from Brooklyn-based Henry Repeating Arms — a brand that goes all the way back to the Civil War.

Nothing helps keep your mind on the reason for season than a little time with the fathers of the church. The Christmas Day homily St. John Chrysostom delivered at Antioch in 386 invites us to "behold a new and wondrous mystery" — and is always worth a read. There's also Saint Athanasius' "On the Incarnation," a theologically profound yet simply expressed musing on Advent and the foundational Christian belief. This edition comes with an excellent introduction by C.S. Lewis.

7. A basic emergency kit from Kruschiki Supply Company

Got someone on your gift list who loves spending time in nature? Kruschiki Supply Company's wide range of hardy and hard-to-find surplus gear and supplies have you covered. Tell them "Merry Christmas" and "I hope you survive the apocalypse" at the same time with KSC founder's personally selected budget bug-out kit.

This gift of the "greatest hoodie ever made" can help your loved-one stay warm and cozy while also signaling his or her support of American manufacturing. Almost 15 years ago, Bayard Winthrop had a crazy idea: What if we could make a hooded sweatshirt in America and entirely out of American materials? He pulled it off, and American Giant was born.

Editor's note: American Giant is a sponsor of BlazeTV's "The Glenn Beck Program."

9. A charitable donation to the Gary Sinise Foundation

What about the proverbial person who has everything? They'll certainly appreciate a donation made in their name to support the Gary Sinise Foundation's indefatigable and life-changing efforts on behalf of veterans and first-responders.

10. A Subscription to Blaze News or Frontier

Not to toot our own horn, but do you know the expression "the gift that keeps on giving"? That's what a subscription to Blaze News is all about. The political commentary and reporting you've come to trust — as well as our new, expanded lifestyle and tech offerings. And if you like the tangible feel of glossy magazine pages, check out our new magazine, Frontier — a wonderful surprise to put in anyone's mailbox.

Please note that the product recommendations that Align publishes are meant solely to inform and edify our subscribers; unless explicitly labeled as such, they are neither paid promotions or endorsements.

Even in cases in which a company is a paid sponsor of Blaze Media, Align editorial content is created independent of any commercial relationships.