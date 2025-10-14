Allie Beth Stuckey's debate with 'liberal Christians' is being praised for all the right reasons

Allie Beth Stuckey, BlazeTV host of “Relatable,” is receiving praise from across the internet after she debated 20 so-called "liberal Christians."

Last month, Stuckey participated in the latest installment of Jubilee's "Surrounded" series. The format is simple: Stuckey presents four "claims," and participants take turns debating her until a majority of the participants vote that opponent out. Rinse and repeat for 20 minutes for each claim.

'Allie Beth is a much better debater than I ever thought.'

These are the four "claims" that Stuckey presented:

The Bible says that marriage is only between one man and one woman. Abortion is a grave moral evil. Empathy can be toxic and lead to sin. Progressivism and Christianity are at odds.

Most of the counter-arguments to Stuckey's claims were not novel. But what made this Jubilee debate different from previous installments was, for the most part, the respect that participants showed Stuckey through their disagreements.

Not only did most of the participants debate Stuckey with respect, but most of them sought to understand Stuckey's positions. And unlike previous Jubilee debates, none of Stuckey's interlocutors melted down or reduced the debate to personal attacks and mudslinging.

Of course, most of Stuckey's opponents held their ground — as did she. But Stuckey still managed to find common ground with many of them — and a few even ended up agreeing in principle with her claims.

Comments on the debate video were filled with praise, not only for the respect demonstrated between Stuckey and her interlocutors, but for Stuckey's command of scripture and Christian theology and the grace that she showed each and every person.

Here are just some of the highlights:

"The difference between Christian’s debating Christian’s vs Christian’s debating non Christian’s is crazy. This was the most respectful debate on jubilee I’ve ever seen."

"I’m not very religious and don’t know who any of this people are, but I have to confess this woman made me actually rethink my stands in abortion … "

"Allie just demonstrated 1 Peter 3:15 so well. This woman was prepared to give a defense and did so with gentleness and respect. "

" Allie Beth Stuckey was clear, understood her positions well, was winsome, respectful, humble, and stood her ground. Even if you disagree with her, she provided an excellent model for civil debate and represented her positions well.

"Im not a religious person but... This was probably the most respectful debate episode I've seen on this channel and totally enjoyed it. "

"Allie Beth is a much better debater than I ever thought. "

"If you compare this to literally any other surrounded where both sides are not explicitly Christian this might be one of the best advertisements for Christianity as a baseline position of all people regardless of political belief I have ever seen. "

"Even with any disagreements, This is what a debate should look like. "

"This is probably the realest sermon these folks have had in a minute. Conviction has entered the chat ."

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.