America may shatter a heartbreaking abortion record this year

The overturn of Roe v. Wade was considered a generational victory for the anti-abortion movement, and yet the murder of preborn image-bearers of God has not only continued over the past three years but has substantially increased.

When brick-and-mortar abortion facilities shut their doors in conservative states that passed new abortion regulations, the abortion landscape quickly adapted to the shifting legal environment. More men and women who want to murder their preborn babies are turning to abortion pills and other methods of self-induced abortion.

The increased use of abortion pills, especially those provided through telehealth, accounts for much of the recent rise in abortion numbers.

The convenience, anonymity, and lower price point of abortion pills have made the substances more popular than ever. Many progressive states are even seeing their brick-and-mortar abortion facilities close because of the market disruption presented by abortion pills.

These realities were confirmed once more by the latest abortion numbers report from the Society of Family Planning, which tracks all of the abortions occurring in the American health care system.

The organization found that self-induced abortion led to a new record for monthly abortion numbers since Roe was overturned.

Americans are currently murdering 98,800 preborn babies every month, as the first six months of 2025 would indicate, an increase from 96,300 preborn babies per month as of 2024.

This marks the third consecutive annual increase for monthly abortion numbers since the overturn of Roe.

In annual terms, we are on track to murder nearly 1.19 million preborn babies in 2025, an increase from 1.14 million preborn babies in 2024. That was an increase from 1.06 million preborn babies in 2023, the first full year after Roe was overturned.

This data does not even count abortions occurring outside the formal health care system, if such a term could even be used to describe the legalized murder of preborn image-bearers of God. The report also does not consider abortion pills provided by local activist networks or overseas supply chains, nor preborn babies destroyed through the IVF process and abortifacient birth control.

When a woman seeks a telehealth abortion, she schedules a virtual appointment with a third-party abortion provider and soon thereafter receives abortion pills in the mail. These abortions accounted for 27% of preborn babies murdered in the second quarter of 2025, a rapid increase from 5% of abortions in the second quarter of 2022.

Many telehealth abortions are solicited by women in conservative states and are, therefore, protected by shield laws. In other words, since progressive states like California and New York passed shield laws protecting abortion providers from civil and criminal penalties imposed by conservative states, they have legal cover to send abortion pills into states like Texas or Oklahoma.

In the first six months of 2025, there were almost 15,000 abortions per month provided under shield laws, and 55% of those abortions were provided in conservative states with some form of abortion regulations.

That means abortion pills provided by means of telehealth accounted for almost 50,000 abortions in conservative states in the first six months of 2025.

The increased abortion numbers in America are often discussed on the progressive left, yet they have only recently become a serious discussion in the anti-abortion movement. There are two primary takeaways from this heartbreaking abortion data.

The first is that abortion in our nation is far from over.

When a man and woman decide to have an abortion, they are making the choice to murder an image-bearer of God equal in value to a person who has already been born. The murder of even one such image-bearer of God is completely unacceptable. But the mass murder of preborn babies, protected by law in all 50 states, is an unspeakable abomination.

God judges nations that commit child sacrifice. There are countless examples of nations throughout human history that have murdered their children in ritual fashion and reaped divine judgment as a result. The uniquely strong Christian history of America only heightens our guilt, because unlike many ancient civilizations, we are fully aware of the hatred that the one true and living God has revealed for child sacrifice — yet we persist in such wickedness anyway.

Christians cannot tolerate the mass murder of preborn image-bearers of God.

This is not the time for Christians to assume that the overturn of Roe means that the battle against abortion has essentially ended. This is the time for Christians to let our love for God and our preborn neighbors move us to spend more effort than ever abolishing abortion.

The second takeaway is that abortion in conservative states is far from over.

While many conservative states passed new abortion regulations after Roe was overturned, those laws have massive loopholes that allow for abortion pills. They may ban third-party abortion providers from assisting women with abortions, but they explicitly protect the act of a woman having a self-induced abortion, ensuring that telehealth abortions enabled by shield laws continue with no reliable deterrents.

These policies are often based in compassion for women who are truly victims of abortion. But in the vast majority of cases, women are willful participants or even initiators in the murder of their preborn babies.

The loopholes granting immunity to women who have abortions must be closed in favor of equal protection legislation that criminalizes the act of abortion as murder for all parties willfully involved.

Many pro-life groups in conservative states have nevertheless opposed equal protection legislation, which would simply extend the existing state murder laws to protect life from fertilization. These organizations, no matter their intentions, are safeguarding self-induced abortions in conservative states that would otherwise have the ability to pass equal protection.

Christians cannot tolerate the mass murder of preborn image-bearers of God. Rather than simply assuming after the overturn of Roe v. Wade that a substantial victory has been won, we must awaken from our apathy and seek to abolish abortion once and for all.