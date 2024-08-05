Anti-Trump Green Day calls for Orange Man's head

They don’t call them Ruthless for nothing.

The fellas at the “Ruthless Variety Progrum” (note the “u” is on purpose) skewer politics from a sane, right-of-center view. And they’ve leveraged classic “Veep” TV show clips to mock Vice President Kamala Harris over the last three-plus years.

They called it “Veep or Veep?”

They joked recently (if "recently" means anything beyond ten minutes ago in this hyperactive news cycle) that they ran out of old “Veep” clips to compare with Harris’ growing body of word salad quips. Yet the mind behind the HBO series is so Trump-deranged that he can’t see any resemblance between Selina Meyer and our current quasi-not-really president:

Well, for a start, Selina Meyer is not Kamala Harris. When we were making Veep, we didn’t have anyone in specific in mind. It was more we wanted people. … It really is not based on anyone. It’s just our vice president. Plus, Julia Louis-Dreyfus is an amazing comedy talent, and why wouldn’t you have her as the center of your show? So it’s about that. It’s nice that Veep has been watched again, but I wouldn’t want people to think that Kamala Harris is like Selina Meyer.

OK, Jan …

Green Day ghouls

This rocker knows a thing or two about American idiots.

Like many a left-leaning celeb, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong missed the “tone down the rhetoric” memo following the assassination attempt against Donald Trump. So perhaps it’s less than shocking to learn that the 52-year-old multimillionaire rebel did something ghoulish on stage to protest Trump. He held a Trump mask aloft as if it were the former president’s actual head.

In speaking truth to power, Armstrong bravely ignored soaring inflation rates, the frightening crime levels in Democrat-controlled cities, and the Oct. 7 attacks that killed more than a 1,000 Israelis in order to go after the real enemy: a guy who hasn't been in charge of the country since early 2021.

The band even shared the clip of Armstrong's low-effort Kathy Griffin-style decapitation on its Instagram page, much to the delight of his fellow White Men for Kamala.

Who says punk is dead?

Up the Academy

Wanted: Oscars host – modest pay, global scrutiny, DNC talking points included.

Jimmy Kimmel toned down the hard-left politics earlier this year during his third Oscar hosting gig. Now he’s ready to pass the torch to another comic. Good luck.

So far, stand-up star John Mulaney has turned down the offer, which could have instantly given him the biggest spotlight of his career. Hmm.

The gig’s risks are obvious. Every joke will be put through the social X-ray machine to determine possible offense. The host’s prior career will similarly get the FBI background treatment to ensure no problematic joke has ever left his or her lips.

Just ask Kevin Hart.

Just know the one person who could rock the Oscars like no other will never be offered the gig. Ricky Gervais skewered Hollywood Inc. so thoroughly in his 2020 Golden Globes appearance that he’d instantly double the night’s ratings.

Heck, the ratings might double just by making every beautiful person in attendance memorize Gervais' 2020 advice for nominees:

So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your god, and f**k off.

Imagine getting through the Academy Awards broadcast in less time than Biden's withdrawal speech ...

Iron Man's new platinum payday

Hollywood talks a good game with its sharing-the-wealth memes and working-class platitudes. When push comes to shove, however, the message is clear: “Show me the money!”

It’s why Robert Downey Jr. just reupped for another tour of duty in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The “Iron Man” star said goodbye to the beloved character in “Avengers: Endgame” five years ago. Now he’s back to play the villainous Dr. Doom in two MCU features.

And we have his first, exclusive line of dialogue: “Ka-ching!”

Oh, wait, that’s the sound his agent made after inking the deal. Reports say Downey Jr. will walk away with “significantly more” than $80 million for his work in the two-part film saga …

Late-night host to make jokes

Just in: Seth Meyers has snagged a deal for his first HBO comedy special. Career reinvention is never easy; best of luck to Meyers as he tries his hand at being funny.