Are Californians finally fed up enough to do the impossible?

California is burning again.

In fact, we are still digging out from under the ashes of the last catastrophe. That one was a lethal combination of weather, climate, and incompetent leadership. This current iteration of the ongoing California disaster can be laid squarely at the feet of incompetent leadership.

I don’t care what you see on MSNBC. Californians of every stripe are fed up. We have no compassion left. We have no money left.

The ongoing Los Angeles riots were fully preventable, despite our esteemed politicians like Mayor Karen Bass (D) and Governor Newsom (D) trying to spin the narrative that ICE’s presence launched the destruction.

Highjacked protest

The very basics of municipal security would be enough to maintain law and order in a functioning city. In Los Angeles, the “basics” of decent living have long been washed away into the oceans, along with the rest of the rainwater our government refuses to collect.

Perhaps, in the beginning of these events, there were some legitimate California citizens simply protesting ICE. We are surely all deeply familiar by now with the ignorance of the unwashed masses on the left. Their only media sources are TikTok and late-night talk show clips.

Yes, we like to make fun of them, but they’re still people, and most of them are not terrorists. And those people were on the ground as their lawful (if obnoxious) protest was overtaken by the professional rioters and the Antifa terrorist cells.

Those people watched in real time as their own neighborhoods and businesses were looted, burned, and destroyed. Those people watched as commuters with children in their cars tried desperately to get home on the freeways that had been commandeered by violent rioters, who were throwing concrete and fireworks at police and anyone unfortunate enough to be in the way.

Those people watched every last inch of downtown Los Angeles be covered in graffiti and filthy slogans. Those people watched their own streets and parks being literally torn apart to be used as weapons against law and order.

Mostly feckless

We all saw the complete fecklessness of Mayor Karen Bass and Governor Gavin Newsom as they told media these “protests” were “mostly peaceful,” even as the split screen showed the destruction happening at that very second in real time.

Back in January, as the smoke was still billowing into our atmosphere from the unprecedented blazes, I wrote an article I felt described the mood that had descended upon Californians during those days.

We were no longer able to avoid the truth. Even the wealthiest among us, the typical Democrat donor class, were victimized.

We all watched the dry fire hydrants and the worthless mayor as she stared blankly at reporters at the bottom of that jetway upon her return from Africa as the city burned. We all saw the looting and the arsonists and the lack of manpower. We saw the chaos at City Hall, and we watched the president have to come in and dress everyone down.

The left doesn’t own the information or the media any more.

Burning off the fog

As I wrote then, those fires burned away the last of our fog.

EVERYONE HERE HAS ABSOLUTELY HAD IT.



Angelenos and Californians in general have no confidence in their leaders. Our laws haven’t protected us. Our politicians won’t let our police protect us. The gun-control nuts won’t even let us protect ourselves. Even still, crime and chaos has invaded every community in the state. There has been no rescue coming from Sacramento, only punishment for the good people here.



People are watching their homes burn. Their communities are still under threat. Some have lost everything because of an insurance boondoggle that has been totally manufactured by the state. Simultaneously they are seeing [their] Mayor partying in Africa on the taxpayer dime; the President interrupting airspace for photo-ops; the governor scolding residents as their property burns.



It all just feels like a kick in the teeth and we are sick of it.



I can’t stress enough how pervasive this feeling is right now. Remember how it felt like the entire culture shifted overnight after Trump’s election? That’s how this feels.



It’s like that.



This very well may be an event that changes how Californians relate to their political class for the foreseeable future. You can feel it in the air.

As I watched the reaction of regular citizens and even the growing fatigue of our local left-wing media’s “mostly peaceful” narrative, my January feelings were confirmed.

Fed up

Everyone here has absolutely had it. The Democrats have managed to do the impossible: They have driven away their own cult members. This chaos has come to the doorstep of nearly every Californian now. There is nowhere left to turn for safety or ignorance.

We are not interested in this mass immigration experiment any more, and we are certainly not interested in the fake sob stories of those on the growing deportation lists. No one had any energy for our very real sob stories during the 2020 riots, the COVID lockdowns, the wildfires, or even these riots.

California is a mess.

Our 'impossible' task

It is important to remember that we are still living in the leftover timeline of pre-November America. California has another year to go before we can get to the ballot box to change some important state offices, including the governor’s office.

The skepticism of those outside our borders is deserved. We haven’t been a great electorate.

But those of us inside the borders can see the mood changing in real time. We see the situation on the ground changing. Some big things will have to happen for real change to occur next year. It needs to be too big to rig, and we’ll need to build a coalition of willing Californians from across the political spectrum to defeat the establishment.

And before you tell me that’s impossible, let me echo the words of our honorable president on Inauguration Day, a day he met because we pulled off the impossible in November: In America, the impossible is what we do best.

Editor’s note: A version of this article appeared originally on Substack.