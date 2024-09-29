'Back to the Future' bully Biff Tannen comes clean

"I’m famous, I’m too famous, and I‘m not famous enough ... all at the same time.”

This is the dilemma of actor Tom Wilson, best known for playing bully Biff Tannen in the "Back to the Future" trilogy. It's a dilemma he explores in his entertaining documentary "Humbly Super Famous," available to watch for free on YouTube.

Fame is a double-edged sword. It can promise you money and success, but in your most private moments, your humanity is stripped away, as you are unable to escape the fact that the world sees you as nothing more than a celebrity. The world sees a character embedded into fans’ memories and pop culture, but what is behind the character? Who is the person underneath?

"Humbly Super Famous" is Wilson's comical yet moving attempt to answer these questions. The film features footage shot by him of his convention appearances, interviews with his family, and candid moments of him interacting with his "Back to the Future" co-stars Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, and Lea Thompson.

The film acts as a memoir of sorts for the actor reflecting on his career, his fame, his family, and his fans. Some of his interactions with the fans can be disturbing. When Wilson's mother dies at the hospital, for example, a nurse bombards him with comments and questions about "Back to the Future" as he tries to pray over his mother’s body.

Another anecdote from his career is too good to spoil here — suffice it to say you don't want to miss his "Batman" story.

Those who are already Wilson fans surely know his song "Stop Asking Me the Questions," in which he hilariously pokes fun at the well-intended but annoying questions he gets asked by fans on a regular basis.

Not that Wilson isn't grateful for his life-changing role, and the joy his performance brings to millions of people is not lost on him. Whether you’ve seen him at cons or had real interactions in person with him, which I’m grateful to say I have, it’s clear that the fandom that made him a household name, or "too famous," means a lot to him.

It is, however, understandable that he longs for people to see that there is more to him than the character of Biff Tannen. That role made Wilson famous, but it also made the man who made the role invisible to the public eye. It is evident that Wilson is a much more thoughtful person than the character who tormented two generations of McFlys.

This is what he means by "not famous enough," as comes across in a touching moment he shares with his daughter Emily. She and the rest of his family are highlighted throughout the movie; it's clear how much Wilson values their love and affection.The love they in turn feel for Wilson comes through as they share the personal impact his career had on them. It's clear that Wilson's Catholic faith has kept him grounded.

"Humbly Super Famous" is the epitome of a labor of love; Wilson alone shot, edited, produced, and directed it. It's a tribute to his fans, his family, and the career "Back to the Future" has given him, for better or for worse.

One theme emerges over the course of the almost 60-minute film: Whether you are famous, too famous, or not famous enough, what you do matters and how you treat people matters. The way Wilson makes time for people (no matter how inconvenient it may be) speaks volumes abour his character and his kindness, making him the rare Hollywood celebrity worth emulating.

I highly recommend checking out "Humbly Super Famous"; it’s easily one of the best films of the year.