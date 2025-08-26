Rainbow Batman from LEGO sparks outrage: 'We don't need gay Batman!'

Fans may be displaying some misplaced outrage over a new rainbow-themed Batman character depending on who is asked.

DC Comics, along with Warner Bros., and LEGO have announced a new video game called LEGO® Batman™: Legacy of the Dark Knight and allowed fans to get a first look at some of the Batman costumes that will be playable in the game.

'The rainbow didn't always represent the LGBT mafia.'

Some gamers were shocked when screenshots of a rainbow-themed Batman suit immediately started making the rounds online.

Plenty of Batman fans on X had strong reactions to the images, with one user saying, "Smart move, immediately alienate most of your audience."

"They went woke," another reply simply read.

While some people made jokes, like the idea that if anyone attacked Batman while he wore the suit it would be a hate crime, others were quick to point out that some of the original images were hiding crucial information.

Another Batman fan posted an uncropped image from the game, showing the rainbow suit but included an important caption: "In this uncharacteristically eye-catching outfit, Batman distracted criminals by wearing garish colours."

The info also revealed the rainbow Batsuit dates back to a March 1957 comic, Detective Comics #241.

The plotline had Batman wearing different colored suits (red, blue, yellow, green, and finally rainbow-colored) to distract from an injured Robin who was trying to hide his identity.

The story was brought back to life in 2010's "Batman: The Brave and the Bold," Season 2, Episode 19, titled "Emperor Joker!"

Plenty of other sources pointed to prior uses of the rainbow suit to claim it isn't connected to a LGBTQ ideology, but as YouTuber Ryan Kinel pointed out, it remains to be seen what the game creators want consumers to do when the game is actually released.

"A lot of people are seeing that saying, 'We don't need gay Batman. Get gay Batman out of here!' Blah blah blah. And you know what? If the point to unlock this suit is to do some gay mission, then maybe I'm down with you," Kinel said on his channel. "However, until we see something like that; the reality is the rainbow didn't always represent the LGBT mafia, right? That was not always the case. Sometimes rainbows, especially decades ago, were just rainbows. And the rainbow Batsuit, even though it was kind of a stupid story, it is from the comic books. It's from a comic book set in the '50s."

LEGO® Batman™: Legacy of the Dark Knight does not yet have a release date, but since the LEGO games typically skew to a very young audience, it is understandable for gamers to be cautious.

Whether it was purposeful bait to garner media attention, a simple reference to a classic comic, or an ideological push, the game is certainly getting free advertising from both supporters and detractors.

