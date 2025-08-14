CNN attacks Trump’s DC crime move, accidentally hands him the Batman cape

On August 11, President Trump invoked Section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, placing D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department under federal control for 30 days and deploying National Guard troops. The move was sparked by the August 5 assault on Edward “Big Balls” Coristine, a Trump administration staffer, during an attempted carjacking. Trump claimed the city was suffering from a “crime emergency” and threatened further federal action.

Of course, the left is in a fit of hysteria. If it were Joe Biden or Barack Obama who wanted to rein in crime in the nation’s capital, “no one would bat an eyelash,” says Sara Gonzales, BlazeTV host of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

But because “orange man bad” has been programmed into liberals’ brains, everything Trump does, regardless of how necessary or reasonable it is, demands hissing and gnashing of teeth.

One of their attempts to paint him (yet again) as a raging dictator, however, just backfired in the most hilarious way. CNN’s Abby Phillip employed an analogy with the intention of smearing Trump but ended up making him look “pretty awesome,” Sara says, playing the clip.

“Donald Trump makes himself Batman, and the nation’s capital is Gotham City. The president of the United States has declared himself ‘crime fighter in chief,’ and he’s taking over Washington’s police force,” Phillip says.

While the metaphor was clearly meant to demean President Trump, it actually makes him sound “so cool,” Sara says.

Batman and crime fighter in chief, she laughs, “sounds epic” and are undoubtedly “a compliment on accident.”

However, “Dana Bash had to come in and uphold CNN’s retarded street cred by reminding us of, lest we forget, ‘the most dangerous day in the capital’s history,’” Sara scoffs.

“The most violent moment in recent history in D.C. was January 6, and it was an attack on the United States Capitol by a lot of people who were doing it in the name of Donald Trump. ... The people who were hurt included members of law enforcement,” Bash said.

Sara yawns at the recycled narrative that police officers were the primary victims of January 6. “Not even one police officer died on January 6,” she corrects.

“Don’t worry about the carjackings. Don’t worry about the murders. Don’t worry about any of those things happening down the street from the Capitol. We’re here to tell you that actually you should be more concerned with those pesky January 6ers wearing those red hats. They’re the true violent ones according to CNN.”

