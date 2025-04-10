Comedian Bill Burr claims white people are having 'meltdowns' while ignoring the 'truly oppressed people' in America

Stand-up comedian Bill Burr positioned himself as a critic of both sides with remarks stating that liberals are crybabies and white people ignore atrocities.

On his "Monday Morning Podcast," Burr threw insults at conservatives and liberals in his ongoing attempt to secure the status of conscientious objector. He began his rant by saying that one of his favorite things is how "each side thinks the other side is dumb and then each side thinks the other side's a bunch of babies."

"Specifically, the right thinks that liberals are a bunch of f**king snowflakes, whiny entitled a**holes, which I mean, come on, that's pretty f**king true, right?" Burr posited.

Burr then began to target white people, specifically saying they were overly upset about a new Disney movie. Though Burr referred to "Cinderella," he likely meant the new "Snow White" movie.

"My people, whitey, were all f**king upset. There's enough of us to get it going trending anyway. We're upset about the new 'Cinderella' movie. 'The actress playing Cinderella isn't white! There's no prince,'" he mocked. "'They changed the story. What am I going to tell my kids?'"

'I don't like trans people and God only makes real boys.'

The 56-year-old then claimed it should be easy for white people to explain the film's changes to children because they are used to avoiding the history of "genocide" and "slavery" in the United States.

"The s**t that my people get upset about. 'What am I going to tell my kids?' Well, f**king talk around it the way we talk around the real history of this country. I think you could do that. For you to talk around f**king genocide and slavery, you could talk around a stupid f**king movie about some broad who didn't exist."

The comic then brought in a bit more humor, joking that conservatives would even be mad at "Pinocchio" because he "transitions into a real boy."

"'I don't like trans people and God only makes real boys. Not some immigrant named Geppetto. What am I supposed to tell my kids?'" Burr stated, from the perspective of an alleged conservative.

Bouncing back to liberals, Burr mocked the idea of leftists having an "absolute f**king meltdown" over being referred to by the wrong pronouns.

In the end, Burr decided to wrap up his point by again referring to white people as being ignorant of oppression in America.

"It's my people having meltdowns while ignoring truly oppressed people in this country."

The respected comedian made headlines recently after he accused reporters of trying to use him for clickbait after he was asked to defend his remarks on a sneaker-shopping show.

"Free Luigi!" Burr said on a show by outlet Complex, referring to Luigi Mangione, a man accused of murdering a health insurance CEO.

"I don't think you should be asking a comedian," he told the reporters in early April. "That’s you guys passing the buck. You guys need to have balls again, which you don't," he added.

Burr also made similar remarks on the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" show in January.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!