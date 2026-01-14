FREE WILLY: Miffed Maher blames Hollywood speech police for awards snubs

Bill Maher's first-ever Golden Globes nomination didn't exactly leave him giddy with excitement.

Days before losing to fellow Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television nominee Ricky Gervais, the caustic comic seemed resigned to defeat.

'I speak freely, and this woke town f**king hates that.'

Speech impediment

In a conversation with his "Club Random" podcast guest Joel Edgerton, Maher said he knows exactly why he's always ignored when Hollywood hands out the hardware.

"Obviously, it's something I said. Well, it's everything I said."

"I speak freely, and this woke town f**king hates that," Maher continued. "And that's OK. I've made my peace with that. So I know how this goes."

Maher noted that he's never won an Emmy either, despite a combined 33 nominations (a figure Variety later corrected to 41) for his shows "Politically Incorrect" and "Club Random."

Thanks to the Globes' new Best Podcast category, the pot-addled pundit has a whole new way to get snubbed. This year the award went to "Good Hang with Amy Poehler." "Club Random" failed to secure a nomination.

I'm with stupid

As Maher's rant built up steam, he rejected Edgerton's gentle suggestion that as "two white dudes," they should be careful with their critiques.

"The epicenter of woke stupid is this town. It really is," Maher said, referring to accusations of "cultural appropriation," which he said has been levied against everyone from Elvis Presley to Bradley Cooper.

"[Elvis] sang the way he sang. He grew up in the South. I mean, the cultures mixed, you know. I don't — I think it's just pointless to hate him for it," Maher said.

Nose woes

As for Cooper, Maher mocked those who accused him of "Jewface" for wearing a prosthetic nose to play Leonard Bernstein.

"The 'Jew nose' they called it. ... I mean, 'Jew nose?' Do they even know how stupid they sound?" Maher asked.

"I mean, to use that word. They made up this horrible word and then were like, 'Oh, but we're the good people. We're saying, whoa, no Jew nose.' It's just so silly."

