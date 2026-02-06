Billie's 'stolen land' shtick falls on deaf ears

Talk about retro!

Pop star Billie Eilish accepted her "Best Song" Grammy Sunday night with a speech guaranteed to slay ... six years ago.

Add Jamie Lee Curtis to the list of liberals who say every Trump move is meant to distract us from the Epstein files.

In 2026? Even Iron Eyes Cody would have cringed at her “we’re living on stolen land” shtick.

Bummer Billie wasn't all gloom and doom, admitting that "I feel really hopeful in this room" and that "our voices really do matter."

We're hopeful, too, young lady!

In a heartening display of unity, middle-of-the-road publications like Newsweek, Parade magazine, and even liberal geek forum ScreenRant joined the usual conservative outlets in skewering Eilish's hypocrisy.

It seems the "Wildflower" singer's $3 million Glendale mansion sits on the Tongva tribe's ancestral land. They made their voices heard too, by the way, offering Eilish a satirical "eviction" notice.

Virtue-signaling sure ain't what it used to be!

View's clues

“The View” may actually be watchable, at least for a week.

The show has avoided adding a real conservative to its panel following Meghan McCain’s 2021 departure. McCain loathed President Donald Trump, but she held her fellow panelists’ feet to the fire. She even did her research, something that can rarely be said about her colleagues.

It’s been a one-sided jamboree ever since, with faux conservative Alyssa Farah Griffin fumbling as the show’s token Republican.

Enter Savannah Chrisley, an openly pro-MAGA pundit. She’ll be filling in for Griffin during the co-host’s maternity leave for one week, starting February 16.

This might be a trial balloon to see if actual debate can exist on the conspiracy-theory-addled show. Or the producers want to see if Joy and Co. can cross-talk Chrisley so aggressively that no Trump-friendly female will follow in her high heels …

RELATED: Billie Eilish's virtue signal backfires as native tribe says her $3M mansion is 'in our ancestral land'

Photos by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images (L), FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images (R)

Spitting image

That “Exorcist” reboot proved to be one of 2023’s biggest duds. Whose bright idea was it to take pea soup off the menu anyway?

At least Universal — which paid $400 million for the rights to the iconic IP back in 2021 — appears to have learned from its mistakes. The studio has scrapped plans for a trilogy in favor of a fresh start. A new "Exorcist" film, helmed by horror vet Mike Flanagan (“The Haunting of Hill House,” “Doctor Sleep”), is slated to hit theaters in 2027.

Did we mention it has four Oscar nominees in the cast? Scarlett Johansson. Laurence Fishburne. Chiwetel Ejiofor. Diane Lane. Let's hope that's enough star power to compel audiences to show up — and keep the franchise out of development hell.

File-philes

They must all have the same script in hand. It’s the only explanation.

Add Jamie Lee Curtis to the list of liberals who say every Trump move is meant to distract us from the Epstein files. Because, as we all know, President Joe Biden knew Trump was part of Jeffrey Epstein’s child sex ring but was too polite to share that information.

To quote Dr. Evil, “Riiiiiiiiight.”

The Oscar winner slammed ICE this week, adding the obligatory Epstein reference for good measure.

“It is inhuman the way this administration is treating its citizens and its constituents and people in need. It’s an abhorrence what they’re doing. The ICE situation is out of control. It’s simply a distraction so that we don’t pay attention to the Epstein files.”

So far, there’s nothing in said files to implicate Trump. Maybe the Mueller probe will get to the bottom of this …

Shabusted

Shaboozey is learning one lesson the hard way: You can never, ever be woke enough.

The “Bar Song (Tipsy)” singer joined the anti-ICE chorus at Sunday’s Grammy awards, expecting a flood of positive press. And that’s when the trouble began for him.

“Immigrants built this country,” he said, hoisting his Grammy aloft. “So this is for them, for all children of immigrants.”

Stunningbrave! (Or is it bravestunning?) Not so fast.

A chorus of social media scolds attacked him for leaving black Americans out of his “built this country” shtick. Rather than risk a woke cancellation, he served up a mewling apology on his Instagram account.

“To be clear, I know and believe that we — black people, have also built this country. … My words were never intended to dismiss that truth.”

Who knows? Maybe he’ll write the first country song about being canceled and drowning his sorrows in a double shot of whiskey.