Billie Eilish's virtue signal backfires as native tribe says her $3M mansion is 'in our ancestral land'

Pop star Billie Eilish got more than she bargained for when she made a charged political statement at the Grammys over the weekend.

The 24-year-old "Birds of a Feather" told her fellow Hollywood elites at the award ceremony that "no one is illegal on stolen land."

'We do understand that her home is situated in our ancestral land.'

The statement garnered raucous applause from the obviously liberal audience and was one of many shots taken at Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the safe space that was the Crypto.com Arena in L.A.

However following the show, Eilish's statements — which included "f**k ICE" — seemingly backfired when viewers pointed out that her sprawling mansion should also be considered to be on stolen land.

Following the singer's statements to their logical endpoint, the Daily Mail contacted the Native American tribe about Eilish's statements to confirm whether or not she indeed lives on stolen land.

"We appreciate the opportunity to provide clarity regarding the recent comments made by Billie Eilish," a spokesperson for the Tongva tribe told the outlet. "As the First People of the greater Los Angeles basin, we do understand that her home is situated in our ancestral land."

The Daily Mail also stated that the tribe said celebrities should "explicitly" reference the native tribes if they wish to use them for virtue signaling.

"It is our hope that in future discussions, the tribe can explicitly be referenced to ensure the public understands that the greater Los Angeles basin remains Gabrieleno Tongva territory," the comments concluded.

The tribe, which lays claim to about 4,000 square miles in California, noted that Eilish has not reached out to them herself, but they have contacted her team to express their appreciation for the comments.

According to the New York Post, Eilish has millions in property in her family, including the $3 million Los Angeles home. The outlet also reported that her brother, Finneas, who accepted the Grammy Award alongside her, sold his home in Malibu for $5.66 million in 2022.

Ben Leo, an English journalist from GBNews, visited Eilish's property after the controversy to get comment on the ordeal.

While Leo was unsuccessful, he did note that Eilish seemed to believe in having a border of her own.

"Massive gates keeping people out. I thought Billy didn't believe in borders," he explained outside the sprawling property.

