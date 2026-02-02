'No one is illegal on stolen land': Grammys audience goes wild over anti-ICE speeches

The 2026 Grammys seemed like a political rally at times as the audience screamed and cheered over anti-government sentiments.

Simple statements garnered standing ovations as some award winners specifically condemned Immigration and Customs Enforcement in their remarks.

'Um, f**k ICE is all I want to say. Sorry.'

After singer Billie Eilish won Song of the Year, she told the crowd that "no one is illegal on stolen land."

This statement brought the house down, as attendees rose to their feet and nodded along with impassioned fervor.

ICE-capades

"It's just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now," the 24-year-old continued. "I feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting, and our voices really do matter, and the people matter."

The audience similarly cried out like victors of an intergalactic war when Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny accepted the award for Best Urban Album, which was called "Best Música Urbana Album" by the Grammys.

"ICE out," he began, garnering huge applause. "We're not savage. We're not animals. We're not aliens. We are humans. And we are Americans," Bad Bunny strangely said, given that ICE works to enforce immigration law.

What did not receive as much raucous applause was when the singer asked the audience to "be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love."

"We don't hate them. We love our people. We love our family. And that's the way to do it, with love. Don't forget that, please," he said.

Pop-star punditry

According to Variety, Eilish was joined by singers like Justin Vernon and Jack Antonoff in wearing "ICE Out" pins to the ceremony. Also included in that group were Justin and Hailey Bieber, although the singer looked incredibly unhappy to be at the event while on the red carpet.

Singer Jelly Roll was asked why he has been silent on political issues, to which he replied, "People shouldn't care to hear my opinion, man. You know, I'm a dumb redneck. I haven't watched enough. I didn't have a phone for 18 months. I've had one for four months and don't have social media."

However, he went on to say that he is going to have "a lot to say" in the next week, and audiences will hear him "in the most loud and clear way I've ever spoke in my life."

Shut up and sing

Comedian Ricky Gervais made a simple remark on Monday morning, mocking the celebrities for their political speeches.

"They're still not listening," he wrote on X, with an attached quote of his remarks from the 2020 Golden Globes, which reads: "If you do win an award tonight, don't use it as a platform to make a political speech. You're in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world."

