'They can't take us all down': Actor Giancarlo Esposito declares it's 'time for a revolution' in unhinged rant

"Breaking Bad" actor Giancarlo Esposito has a message for old white men: If you want civil war, you might just get it.

The 67-year-old told a reporter at the Sundance Film Festival that it is "time for a revolution" and that the powers that be "don't even know that's what they're starting."

'They'll kill 500, 50 million, however [many], but the rest of us would survive with a new [world].'

Esposito, who has also starred in "The Mandalorian" and "Better Call Saul," elaborated on his theory at the premiere of his latest project on Tuesday in Park City, Utah.

"You know, some very rich old white men are exerting their power to suppress our own people, thus creating a feeling of civil war in the streets, preparing the haters to hate, teaching them how to shoot — they're not even trained right — to kill," he explained. "This is all preparation for a very insidious problem that's happening in our world."

Esposito then told a reporter from Variety that while tens of millions may die from a revolution, the rest would get to live on in the new world.

"I have to speak out that we will not be ICE'd out," the actor continued. "This is not going to happen. They can't take us all down. If the whole world showed up on Putin's doorstep or on the Iranians' doorstep or in Washington, it would stop [them]. They'll kill 500, 50 million, however [many], but the rest of us would survive with a new [world]."

The TV actor went on to say that the unnamed forces don't know what the revolution is that they are starting, but "we have to be strong enough to know that we can change the world. We have to change it from within."

"Not by deporting immigrants" and "not by killing off brown ... people," the actor stressed.

Talk show

This year's Sundance has seen the "premiere" of many celebrity political opinions. Edward Norton, for example, wowed audiences by comparing Immigration and Customs Enforcement to Nazi gestapo.

Not to be upstaged, actress Natalie Portman told Deadline that what the Trump administration is doing is "really the worst of the worst of humanity," while actor Elijah Wood of "Lord of the Rings" fame showed up for a 10-minute demonstration on Main Street to protest ICE with cell phones.

Wood said "folks" had been "unlawfully gunned down in Minnesota" and that the crowd at Sundance is "coming together" and is not divided.

