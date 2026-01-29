'This isn't organic': Joe Rogan says Minnesota's anti-ICE protests are 'coordinated' to induce chaos

Podcast giant Joe Rogan is leaning on investigative reporting from independent journalists to find the truth about left-wing protests in Minnesota.

Chats on the Signal messenger app that were "infiltrated" by reporter Cam Higby showed that a complex and coordinated network of left-wing groups have been working together to allegedly impede federal operations in Minnesota.

'The idea that this is an organic protest — these riots are organic — is nonsense.'

The chats, reviewed by Fox News, allegedly detailed socialist, communist, and Marxist-Leninist cells in the United States organizing protests after the death of Alex Pretti. In fact, the report said that agitators were already mobilized to the scene of the death before it happened.

Color me shocked

Rogan explained on his podcast that the riots and anti-government protests in the state are akin to a color revolution, which he described as a "a coordinated effort to cause chaos."

"This is a very coordinated thing," Rogan told commentator Andrew Wilson on episode No. 2444 of "The Joe Rogan Experience."

"The idea that this is an organic protest — these riots are organic — is nonsense. It's provably nonsense because now they have access to the Signal chats," he continued.

Rogan made it clear that he did not believe that Pretti should have been shot but said he understands that federal agents were operating under chaotic circumstances.

RELATED: Klobuchar running for Minnesota governor on anti-ICE platform

'Coordinated effort'

The Austin-based comic made the distinction that it was not Immigration and Customs Enforcement that shot Pretti, rather it was Customs and Border Protection that was brought in to assist ICE.

These agents have been "harassed outside of any hotel they're at. People blow horns. They try to smash into the hotel. They doxx them," Rogan explained, which he said is the reason why so many agents are wearing masks.

"It's a coordinated effort."

Pretti was reported to have a gun with two magazines on him at the time of his death; Rogan, who has displayed intricate knowledge of weapons over the years, discussed the nuances of concealed carry licenses with Wilson, who said he had experience in teaching weapons training.

"If you know anything about concealed carry, if you are a concealed carry holder and you are carrying not just a pistol, but two full magazines as well, you do not ever physically engage with someone," Rogan explained. "You also are supposed to carry your license on you, and you're supposed to have ID on you."

Pretti was reportedly not carrying ID on him at the time of his death.

Rogan went on, "When you go to what's supposed to be a peaceful protest and you're fully armed like that with two magazines, it's kind of crazy, right? Like ... why do you need so many bullets?"

RELATED: 'More arrests to come': Bondi shares photos of anti-ICE agitators now charged with crimes

Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP via Getty Images

Welcome diversion

The comedian was careful not to get himself into legal battles over the story but overall cited the riots in Minnesota as distractions that have been welcomed to draw attention away from billions in fraud abuse in the state.

"There would be a reason why you would want to distract from all that fraud," he added.

Recently new footage of Pretti from 11 days before his death has surfaced. The video showed Pretti swearing at federal agents, spitting at them, and even kicking the taillight off of a vehicle containing federal agents as it was driving away.

Outlets and witnesses had previously described Pretti as simply a "calm observer."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!