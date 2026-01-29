'More arrests to come': Bondi shares photos of anti-ICE agitators now charged with crimes

In a sudden turn of events, anti-ICE protesters are now being arrested, with some members of the Trump administration, including border czar Tom Homan, making their presence felt on the ground.

Attorney General Pam Bondi joined Homan and other officials in Minneapolis on Wednesday with a post of some of the latest anti-ICE scalps police have claimed, including some who have since been catapulted to internet infamy.

'We expect more arrests to come.'

"I am on the ground in Minneapolis today. Federal agents have arrested 16 Minnesota rioters for allegedly assaulting federal law enforcement — people who have been resisting and impeding our federal law enforcement agents," Bondi wrote.

"We expect more arrests to come," she continued.

RELATED: Somali radical accused of sickening salivary assault on federal agents after bizarre 'bananas with rice' speech

Nasra Ahmed. Attorney General Pam Bondi on X

Bondi wrote that all of the anti-ICE protesters were arrested for allegedly "assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees" under 18 U.S. Code § 111.

Christina Rank, Abdikadir Noor, Madeline Tschida, Nitzana Flores, Helicity Borowska, Quentin Williams, William Vermie, Paul Johnson, Gillian Etherington, Joshua Doyle, Kirubele Adbebe, Margaret Sager, Ilan Wilson-Soler, Nasra Ahmed, Alice Valentine, and Matrim Charlebois were named in the post as those arrested recently.

Bondi included booking photos of those arrested in her post on social media.

Among those in the photos was Somali radical Nasra Ahmed, who last week went viral for her bizarre, jumbled speech about Somalian nationality and bananas and rice.

Ahmed is accused of spitting in the face of a federal officer, leading to her detention. During the press conference held after her release without charges, she was wearing a prominent bandage on the right side of her forehead. No sign of injury or bandages can be seen in the booking photo, however.

Attorney General Pam Bondi on X

Attorney General Pam Bondi on X

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!