'False and defamatory': Trump threatens to sue Grammys host Trevor Noah over Epstein snipe

President Donald Trump made a not-so-veiled threat to sue Hollywood leftist Trevor Noah, who made a snide remark associating Trump and Epstein's island while hosting the 2026 Grammys.

Though he did not attend, Trump appeared to be the main focus of the music award show on CBS Sunday night. Bad Bunny, slated to perform at the Super Bowl next Sunday, sneered, "Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say: ICE out."

'Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast.'

Billie Eilish, who won the Song of the Year award for "Wildflower," also repeated tired lines about immigration, including that "no one is illegal on stolen land." She then punctuated her anti-American diatribe with a "f**k ICE" jab.

After Eilish's acceptance speech, host Trevor Noah piled on, making what appeared to be a joke tying together Trump, Greenland, and even Epstein's notorious island.

"Song of the Year! Congratulations, Billie Eilish! Wow! That is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland," Noah said.

"Which makes sense," he continued. "I mean, because Epstein's island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton."

Perhaps sensing that he had crossed a line — and perhaps recalling that the Grammys were airing on a network that recently agreed to shell out millions to settle a lawsuit with Trump — Noah, who is not expected to host the Grammys again after six tries, added: "I told you it's my last year. What are you going to do about it?"

It seems Trump may have taken that statement as a dare.

Early Monday morning, Trump ripped into Noah for making a "false and defamatory statement" about Trump and Clinton paling around on Epstein's island.

"WRONG!!! I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media," Trump railed on Truth Social.

Trump then indicated he may file a lawsuit if Noah does not retract.

"Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast. It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$," the president added.

Trump also referenced his previous successful lawsuits against ABC and host George Stephanopoulos.

"Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!" the president warned.

CBS and Noah's representatives did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

