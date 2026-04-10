Billionaire Bruce blasts 'rich men' in latest concert rant

Michael Moore has an Alex Jones problem.

The far-far-left filmmaker was once a mover and shaker in liberal Hollywood, but somewhere along the way, the modern progressive movement got even crazier than his factually challenged films.

Springsteen is worth a reported $1.2 billion, which in some circles is still considered upper middle class.

It’s like Candace Owens leaving Jones in the conspiratorial dust.

What’s a radical like Moore to do? Why spin, spin, spin on behalf of Iran, the country that may have slaughtered 30,000 of its own people. Possibly more.

Heck, in MooreLand, they’re the good guys, at least according to his recent Substack screed.

"We’re the bad guys! If you didn’t realize that under previous presidents at least Donald Trump has ripped off the mask and shown you who we really are!"

Nice try, Mikey. But in a world where Democrats fete the likes of Jennifer Welch and Hasan Piker, you gotta be a whole lot crazier to keep a seat at the table ...

'News' to Fox

Nobody does fake news quite like CNN, but Michael J. Fox took this phony item personally. As well he should have.

The “Family Ties” alum has been battling Parkinson’s disease for some time, but the condition isn’t life-threatening at the moment. Tell that to CNN, which briefly displayed a video tribute to the “late” star.

To paraphrase Monty Python, he’s not dead yet.

Fox took the incident with good humor, using his Threads account to share his comical reaction.

“Do you ... A) switch to MNSBC, or whatever they are calling themselves these days, (B) Pour [scalding] hot water on your lap, if it hurts [you're] fine, (C) Call your wife, hopefully she’s concerned but reassuring, (D) Relax, they do this once every year, (E) Ask yourself wtf?”

(E) is always a safe bet when watching CNN, Mr. Fox ...

Gag ghouls

It’s bad enough that “Saturday Night Live” ignores half the political material at its disposal. Now "SNL" is feeding ghoulish slop to its remaining far-left fans.

The most recent “SNL” episode found Weekend Update co-anchor Michael Che noting how President Donald Trump recently enjoyed a night at the theater.

“President Trump attended the opening night of 'Chicago' at the Kennedy Center, and I think that’s cool that the president is going to the theater. I mean, what’s the worst that could happen?”

Because John Wilkes Booth once shot and killed a president at Ford’s Theater ... get it?

The joke was cruel enough, but the crowd roared in sustained approval. How long before “SNL” recruits Luigi Mangione to host? ...

RELATED: SCORN IN THE USA: Bruce has no use for Trump-voting fans

Richard E. Aaron/Adam Berry/Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Lip service

Woke may be fading in Hollywood circles, but some celebrities won’t give up the ghost. Take Dan Levy, the “Schitt’s Creek” alum and son of legendary comic Eugene Levy.

Levy fils, who co-created the new Netflix comedy “Big Mistakes,” didn’t just defend female comedians against the age-old saw that they trail their male counterparts. He went the full feminist. You never go the full feminist.

I find women to be far superior to men in comedy. I love it. I've always been drawn to female voices in comedy. ... I grew up watching Lucille Ball. I grew up watching Mary Tyler Moore, all of these incredible, funny women. It's just been a life goal to continue to tell their stories, and I've been so lucky to have these casts stacked with unbelievably talented actresses.

He forgot to mention that they’re superior drivers too ...

Working-class hero

"Born to Run" ... his mouth.

The Boss slammed more than just President Donald Trump in a recent concert appearance. Springsteen took aim at “rich men” in one of the night’s political screeds.

"The richest men in America have abandoned the world’s poorest children to death and disease through dismantling of U.S. aid. This is happening now. We're undermining NATO and the world order that kept us safe and at global peace for 80 years. This is happening now."

Springsteen is worth a reported $1.2 billion, which in some circles is still considered upper middle class.

You'd think a man who sold his music catalog to Sony for a whopping $500 million would be able to offer his loyal fans a break. To quote his best bud President Barack Obama, "I do think at a certain point you've made enough money.”

Bruce is clearly still feeling the pinch if his latest tour's $7,000 floor seats are anything to go by. It's good to be the Boss!