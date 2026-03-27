SCORN IN THE USA: Bruce has no use for Trump-voting fans

Bruce Springsteen has a severe case of Kimmel-itis.

Former “Man Show” host Jimmy Kimmel once told a journo he wasn’t worried about losing Republican viewers due to his hard-left shift. “Not good riddance but riddance,” the lachrymose late-nighter quipped.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations is furious about the Trump-Kennedy Center’s choice for the Mark Twain Prize for Humor.

Now, the 76-year-old Boss is singing a similar tune. He’s hitting the road for a new, anti-Trump tour, complete with official No Kings messaging and, hopefully, lots of fiber in his tour bus fridge. And he doesn’t care if he sheds fans along the way.

“I don’t worry about if you’re going to lose this part of your audience. I’ve always had a feeling about the position we play culturally, and I’m still deeply committed to that idea of the band. The blowback is just part of it. I’m ready for all that.”

His shrinking fan base might not be ready for those sky-high ticket prices …

Best Actor

Josh Duhamel isn’t an A-list star, but he’s got a mindset his peers might consider.

The “Shotgun Wedding” alum is taking them to task about their political posturing. Shut up and act, he suggested, although he phrased it in a more genteel manner. Why? They might stay employed if they do, which is a bigger issue in today’s shrinking Hollywood.

“I have real strong opinions about things, but I don’t really talk about them. … Why would I alienate half my audience? Because I respect their views on things, but I’m not going to preach to them. They can believe what they want.”

Somewhere, Johnny Carson is smiling …

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Next-Files

The truth is out there, but will anybody recognize it?

That “X-Files” reboot from Oscar winner Ryan Coogler is moving forward, and we know who the two main actors will be — Himesh Patel and Danielle Deadwyler. Are they the new Mulder and Scully?

No.

So if there’s no Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny, and the new leads are playing fresh characters, what makes it an “X-Files” joint, to borrow Spike Lee’s phrase? The show’s original creator, Chris Carter, is an executive producer on the project, which often is a glorified credit given out of respect, not hands-on involvement.

To Hollywood, it really doesn’t matter. It’s all about brand recognition and familiar IPs. All we know is there better be a man smoking somewhere, or you’ll see riots in Nerdville ...

I don't CAIR; do you?

Oooh, CAIR is mad.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations is furious about the Trump-Kennedy Center’s choice for the Mark Twain Prize for Humor. It’s Bill Maher, the HBO host and veteran stand-up comic who refuses to ignore Islam’s problematic headlines.

Maher is an equal-opportunity offender when it comes to religion. He even made a movie about it. Since most celebrities steer clear of Islam in general, his comments stand out. CAIR even shared a fiercely worded statement on the selection.

“Mr. Maher would have never received this recognition if he were an antisemitic comedian who supported terrorism against Jewish-Americans or Israelis, but his open bigotry against Muslims and support for the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza are somehow perfectly acceptable.”

CAIR didn’t point to any incendiary Maher riffs, according to the Hollywood Reporter, but the organization said he supports Israel and has attacked Hamas as “evil.” Evil? Now, where would Maher get that idea …

Sweeney's salute

If you thought leftists hated Sydney Sweeney already, this will send them over the edge.

The “Euphoria” star enraged progressives last year by joking about the words “genes” and “jeans” in an American Eagle ad. White supremacist, they cried, revealing more about themselves than anything Sweeney actually did.

The starlet took the blowback in stride, as did American Eagle, which watched its stock prices soar thanks to the commercial.

Now, Sweeney is toasting her little brother, who is serving in the U.S. military overseas. And she’s extending her good wishes to the men and women doing the same.

"Thinking of all our boys and girls overseas and sending my love! Thank you for your service :)."

Meanwhile, late-night comedians are skewering the U.S. over its decision to topple Iranian despots, and stars like Javier Bardem want the war that stopped the mass slaughter of Iranian citizens stopped at all costs.

Clearly, Sweeney has gone too far.