Jimmy Kimmel breaks down in TEARS after Trump landslide
November 10, 2024
Donald Trump’s win means a lot of great things for America, and it also means there’s no shortage of liberals recording themselves crying.
And late night host Jimmy Kimmel just became one of them.
“Let’s be honest, it was a terrible night last night. It was a terrible night for women, for children, for the hundreds of thousands of hardworking immigrants who make this country go, for health care, for our climate, for science, for journalism, for justice, for free speech,” Kimmel began.
“It was a terrible night for poor people, for the middle class, for seniors who rely on social security, for our allies in Ukraine, for NATO,” he continued, as his eyes sparkled with tears and his voice began to tremble.
“For the truth and democracy and decency, and it was a terrible night for everyone who voted against him. And guess what? It was a bad night for everyone who voted for him too, you just don’t realize it,” he concluded.
Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” is amused to say the least.
“He’s just a sad, sad man,” Rubin says, adding, “look at the poor sad man. All of the money, all of the fame, and you didn’t get what you want.”
