Bob Dylan begins, Nosferatu returns, and Sonic battles Mufasa for the Christmas crown

Merry Christmas and welcome back to the Align Movie Guide, your easy-to-follow guide to the films worth your hard-earned money.

Thanksgiving offered hungry moviegoers a veritable big-screen buffet with "Wicked," "Moana 2," and "Gladiator II" on the menu.

Families eager to get out of the house responded to the tune of $400 million in ticket sales — Hollywood's highest-grossing Turkey Day weekend ever.

Will the studios close out the year with some crowd-pleasing Christmas cheer? Let's take a look.

'Mufasa: The Lion King' | Dec. 20 | Disney

"Hakuna matata" is not a phrase you'll hear much at Disney these days. After a series of woke misfires, the studio has struggled to regain the public's trust; this prequel to the 2019 "live action" remake probably won’t do anything to shift the needle.

"Mufasa: The Lion King" tells the origin story of Mufasa and his wayward brother, Scar. The film also features the return of Timon, Pumbaa, Rafiki, Simba, Nala, and Simba’s daughter Kiara (not seen since "The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride").

The first trailer for the film was ratioed to oblivion, with fans criticizing bland visual effects carried over from the 2019 film. Others were unimpressed that the film ignores established lore of Mufasa’s rise to power, retconning him as an orphan this time around.

On the plus side, the actual Lin-Manuel Miranda is writing new songs for the film, which should satisfy those irked by the “imitation Lin-Manuel knockoffs” of "Moana 2." Will it be enough to outgross a blue hedgehog with a movie coming out the same day?

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' | Dec. 20 | Paramount

The "Sonic the Hedgehog" franchise is the gift that keeps on giving for Paramount, despite an initial horrifying character design that screamed "game over." Sometimes it pays to listen to your audience.

The latest installment introduces fan-favorite nemesis Shadow (Keanu Reeves), whose power is so great that Sonic (Ben Schwartz) and his friends Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey) must form an unlikely alliance with Sonic’s archenemy, Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) as well as his grandfather (also played by Carrey).

Two Jim Carreys in one movie? That’s an easy yes for me. Disney may be king of the multiplex jungle, but this blurry blue upstart may have what it takes to steal the crown. Which one will you be seeing on December 20?

'The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim' | Dec. 13 | Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. returns to Middle-earth with this animated epic, the first of many new "Lord of the Rings" films coming from the studio. "The War of the Rohirrim" goes back 200 years before Frodo took the ring to Mordor and follows Hèra (Gaia Wise) and her father, king of Rohan, Helm Hammerhand (Brian Cox) as they make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg, against an enemy led by Dunlending lord Wulf (Luca Pasqualino).

Directed by anime veteran Kenji Kamiyama ("Blade Runner: Black Lotus"), the film also brings back two characters from the "Lord of the Rings" and "Hobbit" trilogies: Éowyn (Miranda Otto) and Saruman the White (the late Christopher Lee, using archived audio from the previous films).

Let's hope that recent grumbling about the "girlbossing" of Hèra is exaggerated and that this new installment helps us all forget Amazon's execrable "The Rings of Power."

'A Complete Unknown' | Dec. 25 | Searchlight Pictures

After the disappointment of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," James Mangold excavates America's rock and roll past with Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown." Timothee Chalamet portrays the Minnesota-born Robert Zimmerman, who conquers the New York folk scene only to throw it all away by bringing an electric guitar to Newport.

Based on the book "Dylan Goes Electric! Newport, Seeger, Dylan, and the Night That Split the Sixties," "A Complete Unknown" features a stellar cast, including Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, Scoot McNairy as Woody Guthrie, Dan Fogler as Albert Grossman, and Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash.

With a soundtrack featuring some of the most beloved songs of the 1960s, early buzz for Elle Fanning's performance, and talk of a Best Picture Academy Award, the stars seem aligned for "A Complete Unknown" to be the complete package when it comes to holiday season entertainment.

'Nosferatu' | Dec. 25 | Focus Features

A good remake requires a delicate balance. The director must respect the source material while also risking doing something new with it. Early signs indicate that Robert Eggers hit the sweet spot with his upcoming version of F.W. Murnau's silent classic.

In 1838 Germany, Ellen Hutter (Lily-Rose Depp) is stalked by an ancient Transylvanian vampire, Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgård). As her interest turns into obsession, she opens the door to untold horrors for herself and her loved ones. Eggers' "Nosferatu" has already been praised as a true Gothic horror film, the likes of which have not been seen in quite some time.

Anyone familiar with the director's previous work should expect something cinematically gorgeous and rich in story. Horror may not be everyone’s cup of tea during the holidays, but anyone brave enough to succumb to "Nosferatu" may find themselves richly rewarded.

'Kraven the Hunter' | Dec. 12 | Sony

After mixed results with "Venom," "Madame Web," and "Morbius," Sony is about to release its third Spider-Man film (without Spider-Man): "Kraven the Hunter." Based on the popular villain from the Spider-Man comics, Kraven (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) blazes a bloody trail of vengeance as he goes against his mob-boss father (Russell Crowe) and the Rhino (Alessandro Nivola).

Word on the street is this one could be more "Venom: The Last Dance" (closing in on $500 million in box office since its October 25 debut) than "Madame Web" (closing in on "was that a real movie or did I dream it?" status).

While the R rating bodes well for a faithful depiction of the notoriously violent Kraven, the desperate marketing campaign (the first eight minutes of the film were released online) is suspicious. As is Taylor-Johnson publicly begging audiences to give the film a chance. The big holiday hit Sony's stalking may turn out to be just another lump of coal.

'Homestead' | Dec. 20 | Angel Studios

Want to avoid supporting Hollywood all together? Angel Studios has you covered with family-friendly apocalyptic thriller "Homestead."

When a bomb goes off in Los Angeles, a former Green Beret and other survivors take refuge from the ensuing societal collapse at an eccentric prepper’s mountain fortress. The group must overcome threats of violence and scarce resources to protect their own.

Neal McDonough, fresh off his last Angel Studios film, "The Shift," leads a cast that includes Dawn Olivieri, Bailey Chase, and Olivia Sanabia. "Homestead" — which will spin off into a series for the Angel Studios streaming service — continues the studio's tradition of wholesome, well-made entertainment for those fed up with mainstream excesses.

It may not be the holly-est, jolliest film to be hitting theaters, but the exceptional talent involved should make it an offbeat Yuletide treat.

Here are some lesser-known titles you may want to keep an eye on this Christmas.

'That Christmas' | Dec. 4 | Netflix

Based on the book by Richard Curtis: A blizzard hits a seaside town, setting off intertwined tales of family, friends, love, and loneliness — and Santa making a big mistake. Starring Bill Nighy, Guz Khan, Fiona Shaw, Jodie Whittaker, and Brian Cox as Santa. Directed by Simon Otto.

'Werewolves' | Dec. 6 | Briarcliff Entertainment

Two scientists try to stop a mutation that turns people into werewolves after being touched by a supermoon the year before. Starring Frank Grillo, Katrina Law, Lou Diamond Phillips, and IIfenesh Hadera. Directed by Steven C. Miller.

'Nightbitch' | Dec. 6 | Searchlight Pictures

An artist who pauses her career to be a stay-at-home mom seeks a new chapter in her life and encounters just that when her nightly routine takes a surreal turn and her maternal instincts begin to manifest in canine form. Starring Amy Adams, Scoot McNairy, Zoe Chao, Mary Holland, and Jessica Harper. Directed by Marielle Heller.

'The Order' | Dec. 6 | Vertical Entertainment

A string of violent robberies in the Pacific Northwest leads veteran FBI agent Terry Husk (Jude Law) to a white supremacist group that plans to overthrow the federal government. Also starring Nicholas Hoult, Jurnee Smollett, Tye Sheridan, Alison Oliver, and Marc Maron. Directed by Justin Kurzel.

'The Return' | Dec. 6 | Bleecker Street Media

A retelling of Homer’s "Odyssey:" After 20 years away, Odysseus (Ralph Fiennes) washes up on the shores of Ithaca, haggard and unrecognizable. The king finds much has changed since he left to fight in the Trojan War. His beloved wife, Penelope (Juliette Binoche), is a prisoner in her own home and hounded to choose a new husband. Their son faces death at the hands of suitors who see him as an obstacle in their pursuit of Penelope and the kingdom. Odysseus is no longer the mighty warrior his people remember, but he must face his past to save his family. Also starring Charlie Plummer, Amir Wilson, Jaz Hutchins, Tom Rhys Harries, and Marwan Kenzari. Directed by Uberto Pasolini.

'Y2K' | Dec. 6 | A24

On the last night of 1999, two high school juniors crash a New Year's Eve party, only to find themselves fighting for their lives when Y2K becomes a reality. Starring Jaeden Martell, Rachel Zegler, Julian Dennison, Kyle Mooney (who also directs), Alicia Silverstone, and Fred Durst.

'Mary' | Dec. 6 | Netflix

A retelling of the life of Mary, mother of Jesus, and the birth of Jesus Christ. In this timeless coming-of-age story, Mary is shunned following an otherworldly conception and forced to flee when Herod's insatiable thirst for power ignites a murderous pursuit of the newborn. Starring Noa Cohen, Ido Tako, Stephanie Nur, Mili Avital, and Anthony Hopkins as King Herod. Directed by D.J. Caruso.

'Maria' | Dec. 11 | Netflix

Famed opera singer Maria Callas (Angelina Jolie) retreats to Paris in the 1970s after a glamorous yet tumultuous life in the public eye. Also starring Haluk Bilginer, Pierfrancesco Favino, Alba Rohrwacher, Valeria Golino, and Caspar Phillipson as John F. Kennedy. Directed by Pablo Larraín.

'Carry On' | Dec. 13 | Netflix

A mysterious traveler blackmails Ethan Kopek, a young TSA officer, to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight. But Ethan is not so easily persuaded to let this traveler’s sinister holiday plans go unstopped. Starring Taron Egerton, Jason Bateman, Logan Marshall-Green, Sofia Carson, Theo Rossi, and Dean Norris. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.

'Babygirl' | Dec. 25 | A24

A high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with a much younger intern. Starring Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson, Antonio Banderas, and Sophie Wilde. Directed by Halina Reijn.

