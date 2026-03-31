DEI-obsessed 'Captain Marvel' star puts away politics, embraces video games: 'What was I thinking?'

Actress Brie Larson is wondering why she bothered with politics in the first place.

Once outspoken about the Donald Trump administration — and known for condemning “white dude[s]” who criticized her films — Larson now appears to have found a different focus.

'What was I thinking doing all these dramas where I had to speak on, like, very serious issues happening?'

The half-French-Canadian star — born Brianne Sidonie Desaulniers — has gradually stepped back from overtly progressive politics, returning to a more traditional Hollywood pastime: promoting her projects.

After what she called the best press day of her life, Larson told Fandango, “What was I thinking doing all these dramas where I had to speak on, like, very serious issues happening?”

White fright

Press and “serious issues” used to go hand in hand for 36-year-old Larson, who rarely missed an opportunity to lecture fans about racism and sexism. This tendency only intensified once her role as Captain Marvel brought her worldwide fame, putting her at odds with a significant portion of Marvel’s fanbase.

In 2018, while accepting an award for “Excellence in Film,” Larson called out film criticism for having too many “white males.”

“Less than a quarter were white women, and less than 10% were underrepresented men. Only 2.5% of those top critics were women of color,” she said.

Larson added that she didn’t need to hear from a “40-year-old white dude” about her movie because it “wasn’t made for him.”

“I want to know what that film meant to women of color, to biracial women, to teen women of color, to teens that are biracial,” she continued.

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Larson then clarified that she didn’t “hate white dudes.”

Tank girl

While the Larson-starring 2019 “Captain Marvel” proved invulnerable to the controversy, audience enthusiasm for women-led superhero films has since cooled. The 2023 follow-up, “The Marvels” — which found Larson joining forces with two other female heroes — became the studio’s worst-performing superhero film.

That same year, actor Samuel L. Jackson relayed that Larson was indeed “broken” by President Trump winning in 2016, saying they bonded on the set of “Kong: Skull Island” (2017).

“We bonded through the election while we were doing her movie when Donald Trump won. She was broken, and I was like, ‘Don’t let ’em break you. You have to be strong now,’” Jackson recalled.

Once one of Hollywood's most vocal progressives, Larson has seemingly stepped away from the political scene entirely, choosing to laser-focus on her projects, which have mostly included TV appearances and now “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.”

As she once did with politics, Larson is diving headfirst into gaming culture.

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Gamer great

“There’s so much that video games are taking from cinema, and I think it’s really time for us in cinema to recognize what we can take from video games,” she told host Jacqueline Coley on “Seen on the Screen.”

In fact, Larson has made virtually no public political comments since the COVID-19 era and the unrest of 2020.

Instead, she’s ramped up public appearances after a period of relative quiet — traveling internationally to promote Nintendo projects and even speaking Japanese.

“I love Nintendo so much. I’ve been playing it my entire life,” she said in Kyoto, Japan. “I’m so grateful to be here.”

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