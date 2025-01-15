California dreaming gets a wake-up call

We don’t ask enough questions — or maybe we don’t ask the right questions. Our media certainly doesn’t, but individually, we don’t either.

And this is bad because we’ve been lied to. A lot.

If California elected sane people, that insurance crisis could be mitigated. However, that’s a colossal-sized 'if.'

Of course, there are those among us who have always questioned the prevailing narrative. And there are those of us who have recently been awakened (the COVID lies were a real eye-opener for many).

Sadly, there are those who will never wake up. Their minds or hearts are too deeply damaged, apparently, for truth to take hold.

Finally, there are those who may wake up still. Let’s call them the “dawn-ers,” as in hopefully truth will dawn on them. And this is directed at them. Especially those of them in the once-beautiful state of California.

It’s not climate change

I subscribe to several newsletters from out-of-the-box doctors and health advocates. One of them is definitely a “dawn-er” because she’s already awake on some really big topics.

This week, she wrote how she was forced to evacuate her L.A. hillside home in the debacle that has claimed (as of this writing) many thousands of homes and at least 10 lives. I was saddened to read about her terrifying escape from the flames, getting caught in the traffic that forced others to abandon their cars and run away on foot.

But as she wound up her tale, she included this comment:

While I know extreme weather events are a natural part of ecosystems, it’s hard not to feel like the disasters we’re seeing signal that our planet’s complex natural systems are out of balance. We are relentlessly extracting from and polluting the Earth, in a delusion about how long this pace of extraction can last.

Well, um ... no.

I mean, yes, extreme weather events are a natural part of ecosystems. But this disaster is not due to our planet’s systems being out of whack. Neither is it related to anything being extracted from or polluting the earth. This tragedy is not remotely related to “climate change” despite what Governor Gavin Newsom (D) says, and it was entirely predictable. The high winds and dry conditions were in the forecast days before Mayor Karen Bass (D) left for Africa.

So I responded to the doctor’s newsletter, but it’s highly unlikely that she’ll ever see that since it goes to her team. Here’s some of what I shared with her.

I hope you will hold the government officials accountable who allowed this disaster to happen. It is a perfect storm of government malfeasance:

Failure to properly manage forest (the government did not allow cleanup of record amounts of forest fuel);

Failure to properly provide water (the reservoirs people voted for years ago have not even been started, and others have been shut down);

Failure to deal with rampant homelessness (it is shocking how many fires have been started at homeless encampments);

Failure to prioritize merit in hiring leaders for all of these endeavors (in fact, the L.A. fire chief seems to have been selected for her focus on DEI hiring);

Failure to retain qualified firefighters who were dismissed for refusing the COVID vax; and

Failure to properly fund L.A. firefighting efforts (both state and local government had cut more than $100 million in the previous year).

Failure, failure, and failure — all leading to this catastrophic dumpster fire of a mess wholly created by, let's be honest, leftist policy.

It breaks my heart to see beautiful communities like Pacific Palisades decimated. But it's important to put the responsibility where it belongs, and it is not on out-of-whack planet systems but out-of-whack policies made by real people in leadership who had no business being voted in, as is now abundantly apparent.

A disaster of unfathomable scope

Here in Texas, sometimes we see lightning strikes causing a house fire. This happened a few years ago in my neighborhood, and that house burned to the ground. It took a full year for it to be rebuilt so that the family could move back into the neighborhood and resume their normal life.

Multiply that by thousands of homes, plus schools, churches, stores, banks, restaurants, post offices. How on earth can the Palisades or other hard-hit communities realistically expect to rebuild?

We are talking a lot more than one year. We are talking about things quite possibly never being the same. We are talking about thousands of families who will not be “resuming normal life” for a very long time — at least not the pleasant lives they were leading in those once-beautiful communities. That is all over for the foreseeable future.

It is a disaster of a scope we can’t really yet imagine for those affected.

Why?

As BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey often says, politics matter because policy matters because people matter. Elections matter in California too.

Along those lines, one more failure bears notice.

Avoidable insurance crisis

A lot has been said about how insurance companies “mysteriously” mass-canceled fire policies in California quite recently, but it’s no mystery at all. The Democrats in charge consistently implement policy (see the bullet points above) that was bound to result in precisely what is happening now.

The insurance companies, not being complete fools, recognized the danger — and that something like this was predictably imminent — and pulled out. After all, they manage the risks for their insured customers, and for their businesses, based on mathematical probabilities.

If California elected sane people, that insurance crisis could be mitigated. However, that’s a colossal-sized “if.”

The doctor’s newsletter I quoted above went on to muse about how perhaps something better — healthier for people and planet — can be built from the ashes. I told her I share that desire, but it will take entirely different leadership to accomplish that.

To the residents of Pacific Palisades, Altadena, and all the other places currently suffering in this particular crisis, our hearts are with you. We pray these fires will finally be stopped. We pray rebuilding your individual lives will be as quick and painless as possible. We pray for wisdom and stamina as you undertake what will no doubt be a difficult path back to normal.

To all Californians — well, the ones whose eyes might be starting to focus on that dawn we were talking about — we also respectfully request that you consider how your vote may have contributed to this disaster.

In other words, we pray you wake up.