CBS to replace Stephen Colbert with actual comedy

CBS will waste no time looking for laughs after "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" ends its near-11-year run.

Colbert has faced consistent scrutiny since reports surfaced of his show's alleged $40 million annual losses against a $100 million budget. Now, the finish line is fast approaching as his show nears its May 21 finale.

'The world can never have enough laughter.'

CBS will reportedly waste no time replacing Colbert and is moving right along with a new lineup for the 11:35 p.m. time slot on May 22.

Giggle gang

According to The Hill, Colbert's late-night talk show is set to be replaced by a pair of half-hour programs featuring actual comedians.

First, back-to-back episodes of "Comics Unleashed" will air in Colbert's soon-to-be former slot, moving up an hour from where it sits currently. The show features panels of bantering stand-up comics that have ranged from newbies to legends like Dennis Miller, Bert Kreischer, John Lovitz, and more.

Moving into the 12:35 a.m. slot is "Funny You Should Ask," a reboot of the 1968 classic of the same name. The format has celebrities and comedians answer trivia questions, while contestants have to determine if they are giving the right answer.

RELATED: 'LATE' HATE: Even Hollywood is sick of Colbert's endless pity party

Nothing personal

CBS said in 2025 that its cancellation of Colbert's show was "purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night."

They added, "It is not related in any way to the show's performance, content, or other matters happening at Paramount."

This came around the same time that CBS News' parent company, Paramount, paid a $16 million settlement to President Trump. The lawsuit claimed the network deceptively edited an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris during her 2024 presidential election campaign, the Guardian reported.

Colbert called the settlement "a big fat bribe."

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Happy meal

Both shows replacing Colbert are produced by comedian Byron Allen, who has pushed out a steady stream of TV shows and movies over the past two decades.

Allen told The Hill that "Comics Unleashed" is a platform for comedians to simply "make people laugh," adding that he truly appreciates CBS for "picking up our two-hour comedy block."

"The world can never have enough laughter," Allen added.

The 64-year-old is on the board of governors of the Motion Picture & Television Fund, along with other Hollywood staples like director J.J. Abrams, actor Colin Farrell, and rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. The fund describes itself as supporting "working and retired members of the entertainment community with a safety net of health and social services.

In 2025, Variety reported that Allen reached a settlement with McDonald's after filing a $10 billion lawsuit against the food chain. The lawsuit alleged that McDonald's discriminated against black-owned media companies in its TV advertising expenditures.

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