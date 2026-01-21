Iron MAGA? Comedian Chris D'Elia rants that in 'real life,' Marvel heroes would all vote GOP

Captain America and Iron Man would be feigning progressivism in public while secretly voting Republicans down the ballot, according to stand-up comedian Chris D'Elia.

D'Elia was discussing political influence in television shows with fellow comedians Erik Griffin and Brendan Schaub when he presented his theory.

'Wolverine! Cyclops! Professor X, hello?!'

The trio said that while some TV shows simply have entertaining characters that happen to be gay, the "gay agenda" becomes evident when certain storylines are forced.

"What I do think they do do, though, is with their big shows, they try to figure out how to put gay characters in it, or trans characters," D'Elia said on "The Golden Hour" podcast.

This led D'Elia to theorize that even though superheroes are "all woke in the movies," they are definitely voting Republican at the ballot box.

"What superhero would be left-wing?! They wouldn't. They have so much power," D'Elia said, launching into a signature screaming tirade.

"Jarvis, what's up with this f**kin' trans s**t?!" he joked, mimicking actor Robert Downey Jr. in "Iron Man."

"You know the real Captain America would be f**king Republican, secretly voting for Trump. And you know Iron Man would be talking to Jarvis about f**king woke bitches, dude!" he continued.

Griffin prompted D'Elia to explain which members of the X-Men he feels are Republicans, which had the New Jersey native yelling into the microphone.

"Who's Republican, dude? Wolverine! Cyclops! Professor X, hello?! You think he's out there — in his mind, he's like, 'But secretly, f**k these woke, white liberal women.' Killing them left and right, dude, with his brain."

Griffin — known for his work on shows like "Workaholics" — calmly delivered his thoughts about when shows go too far with their political agenda. The 53-year-old explained that shows have jumped the shark when they become "an after-school special" that has a political lesson to teach.

"To me, that's the agenda thing, is when you're trying to control how people think about stuff," he said.

This inspired Griffin and Schaub to develop an idea for a new filter on platforms like Netflix, where users can opt out of seeing transgender or overly gay content.

"They just need a filter," Griffin explained. "Like, more than just age filter, right? What if they had a 'gay agenda' filter?"

Schaub put a stamp on the topic and said that while he certainly enjoys a lot of new shows, "with the gay narrative, just leave it all out of the kids' stuff. But for the grown-ups, dude, you're a grown-ass person."

