Trump fatigue: Golden Globes host on why she kept jokes politics-free

Host Nikki Glaser says she wanted to keep her patter mostly nonpolitical at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

But the comic wasn't too shy to try out the junked jokes on "The Howard Stern Show" earlier this week.

'You just don’t say that guy's name right now.'

On ICE

Reading from her phone, Glaser started with a couple of barbs aimed at Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"I was going to come in at some point and say, 'I'm hearing from the bar that we're out of ice. And you know, we don't really need ice. And actually, I hate ice.'"

Glaser said the joke was a little too simple and off the mark, though.

"It just felt like, oh, even that's just being too trivial. … It's hard to strike the right tone," she said, according to Variety.

Orange man banned

The 41-year-old also admitted to scrapping an idea Steve Martin sent her about the president renaming the show's venue to the "Trump Beverly Hilton."

"You just don’t say that guy's name right now," she explained. "I just want to give it space."

RELATED: Trump-appointed prosecutor who uncovered Somali fraud in Minnesota resigns

Glaser told Stern she's no longer as precious about cutting material as she used to be.

"You just gotta move on and [say] 'let's just write a better joke.'"

Mixed signaling

Many of the celebs in attendance didn't seem to share Glaser's determination to keep the proceedings nonpartisan. Some sported pins in protest of ICE with slogans like "Ice Out" and "Be Good."

The latter is in reference to Renee Good, who was shot and killed by an ICE agent while allegedly attempting to ram him with her car.

The award show host still took jabs at the network airing the ceremonies, mocking CBS for allegedly pulling a story about the Trump administration's immigration enforcement.

"And the award for most editing goes to CBS News! Yes, CBS News: America's newest place to see BS news," Glaser said during the awards.

RELATED: Tom Brady tells Jeff Ross to 'never say that s*** again' after a joke about the owner of the New England Patriots

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Just kidding

Glaser also shared a few rejected jabs at the A-list nominees, including riffing that "One Battle After Another" star Sean Penn received his nod for "Best Neck Veins."

She also mocked Penn's co-star Leonardo DiCaprio for "always squinting."

"I mean, I assume it's to read your girlfriend's ID. Just making sure that the year starts with a two," she added.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!