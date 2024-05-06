Tom Brady tells Jeff Ross to 'never say that s*** again' after a joke about the owner of the New England Patriots

Future NFL Hall of Famer Tom Brady agreed to be the punchline on Netflix's "The Greatest Roast of All Time," but it appears there was one joke that Brady could not let slide.

After Jeff Ross — otherwise known as the "Roastmaster General" — appeared on stage to roast the former quarterback, there was one joke he said that seemed to rub Brady the wrong way.

Ross' joke centered around Brady being selected by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the NFL draft, ultimately being the 199th overall pick.

Ross joked: “So Tom became a Patriot and moved up to New England, and on the first day of training camp, that scrawny rookie famously walked into the owner Robert Kraft‘s office and said, ‘I’m the best decision your organization has ever made. Would you like a massage?'”

While the audience reacted to the joke, the camera suddenly cut to Brady, who moved around in his seat, seemingly uncomfortable. Meanwhile, Ross turned to Kraft, who was stationed in the audience, and blew him kisses.

Ross mentioned how he loved Kraft before Brady can be seen approaching Ross and whispering in his ear: "Never say that s*** again."

Ross heeded Brady's request and pointed out that Kraft was "having fun" during the roast.

The joke carried weight because, in 2019, Kraft and others were charged with solicitation as part of an anti-sex trafficking investigation into a number of Florida massage parlors, according to Deadline Hollywood.

Prosecutors ultimately dropped a misdemeanor charge against the Patriots owner after courts would not allow the use of video footage from secret cameras installed by police inside the parlors to be used.

"Although there was probable cause to make an arrest, the evidence cannot prove all legally required elements of the crime alleged and is insufficient to support a criminal prosecution," according to a court filing by the office of Palm Beach State Attorney Dave Aronberg, per NBC News.

The special was hosted by comedian Kevin Hart. Other jokes featured in the show had to do with Spygate and deflated footballs.

Other roasters who were in attendance at the event were Bert Kreischer, Tom Segura, Nikki Glaser, Andrew Schulz, Tony Hinchcliffe, and Sam Jay.

Former wide receivers Randy Moss and Julian Edelman, quarterback Drew Bledsoe, and tight end Rob Gronkowski were also there to roast their friend.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!