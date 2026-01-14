3 reasons Renee Good’s death won’t spark a civil war

On January 8, following the death of Renee Nicole Good, who was fatally shot by an ICE officer after she struck him with her vehicle, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) strongly hinted that civil war was in the cards.

“When things looked really bleak, it was Minnesota’s 1st that held that line for the nation on that July 3, 1863, and I think now we may be in that moment, that the nation’s looking to us to hold the line on democracy, to hold the line on decency, to hold the line on accountability, and more than that, to rise up as neighbors and simply say, ‘We can look out for one another,’” he said during a press conference addressing Good’s death.

His statement came just one day after Walz announced that he’d placed the Minnesota National Guard on a “warning order” amid tensions over federal immigration enforcement, protests, and Good’s shooting.

Many conservative media figures and Republicans have denounced Walz’s rhetoric as dangerous and inflammatory, arguing that he is intentionally stoking insurrection in hopes that a civil war will ignite.

But BlazeTV host John Doyle says that’s “not going to be the case.” On this episode of “The John Doyle Show,” Doyle explains why Good’s death isn’t going to be the catalyst that sparks civil war.

Reason #1: Good is white.

“You’re not exactly going to get people to come out onto the streets to more or less protest the death of a white woman — whether that is because, you know, they do not align with her racially or because they are, like, white liberals who do not view that to be as much of a tragedy,” Doyle says.

Reason #2: Normal people will continue doing normal people things.

“Not only are we going to enforce the law, normal people are just going to kind of allow us to do it, and it’s going to be really cool,” Doyle says.

“I like going on social media and seeing, like, my normie friends going about their lives, posting their Instagram stories, and I like seeing that because I know for a fact that all, like, the theater kids, all the leftists are seeing the normal conduct of people, and they’re seething about it. They’re angry because normal people just aren’t freaking waking up. And that makes me quite happy.”

Reason #3: It’s all theater.

“You had CNN running segments on this supposed uprising with experts warning of widespread civil unrest. Politicians, of course, were getting in on this, like Tim Walz alluding again to using the Minnesota National Guard to #resist deportations. He’s since cucked on this because that's all it is, right? It's intoxicating rhetoric,” laughs Doyle.

“It is trying to give the appearance of doing something when they’re going to have to completely surrender to the Trump administration and to the federal government. ... They are trying to give gibs to their activist base.”

“[Democrats] wanted it to sound like the prelude to something actually big, this like real event and this real energy that could be absorbed by some kind of political machine so that they could finally freaking stand up and resist and we could have our civil war. ... Except that is simply not going to happen because all these people do is complain and cry and bark,” Doyle says.

“They rarely bite. When they bite, it’s because they have control of the federal government,” he continues. And right now, they don’t.

To hear more of Doyle’s analysis, watch the video above.

Want more from John Doyle?

To enjoy more of the truth about America and join the fight to restore a country that has been betrayed by its own leaders, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.