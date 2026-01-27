Critically ill 'The Blind Side' star shows signs of recovery; family credits power of prayer

A beloved Christian actor is showing possible signs of recovery while in hospital on life support.

Quinton Aaron starred in "The Blind Side," a movie with Sandra Bullock about Michael Oher, a homeless and traumatized boy who is taken in by a Christian family and becomes a first-round NFL draft pick.

'I grew up in the church. I was raised in the church.'

In real life, Aaron's wife, Margarita, said she rushed the 41-year-old to the hospital after he lost feeling in his legs. The issues were initially thought to be from a bad sleep, but pain persisted in Aaron's neck and back until he became numb.

His wife is a registered nurse, and she helped him lie down before calling 911. The big man — reportedly around 6'6" — was in and out of consciousness on the way to hospital.

Doctors allegedly determined after several tests that he had a blood infection and recommended he be put on life support, according to TMZ.

A 'fighter'

After initial reports looked grim, the outlet explained that Aaron was partially breathing on his own until Monday, when he "opened his eyes today and gave a thumbs-up," his wife said.

Describing her husband as "a fighter," Margarita had previously said, "He's showing a lot of improvement. We all have faith in God that he will walk out of here fully recovered."

Aaron had been dealing with health issues last March, according to E News. He was hospitalized after experiencing a bloody cough coupled with a fever and was told he was likely dealing with Type A flu and pneumonia.

In 2019, he was also admitted to a hospital for an upper respiratory infection and bronchitis.

Man of faith

The man of faith was interviewed by Blaze News in 2013 when he said, "I grew up in the church. I was raised in the church."

"I do believe in showing more so than having to say. I feel like if I live the Christian life, then the people should be able to see it in my everyday actions."

Outspoken Christian

Aaron has been outspoken about being a Christian in Hollywood. In a 2017 interview, he noted that many people in the film industry are "not very charitable" unless it benefits them.

"I've noticed that, especially with friends in Hollywood, if you want to keep a friend, don't ask them for anything. I tell people all the time, I say, 'The moment you ask for a favor, you're probably never going to hear from them again,'" he explained.

"They may grant that favor, but don't plan on asking for another one," the actor added.

Oher, whom Aaron portrayed in the 2009 film, had eight seasons in the NFL, five of which were with the Baltimore Ravens.

