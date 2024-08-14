Colbert slays fans with 'CNN reports news' gag

Who knew Stephen Colbert was so funny?

“The Late Show” host uncorked his best line in ages during his Monday night chat with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. The two were attacking President Donald Trump and celebrating VP Kamala Harris when Colbert hurled this killer quip.

“I know you guys are objective over there [at CNN], that you just report the news as is,” Colbert began before the live audience began to howl.

“Is that supposed to be a laugh line?” Collins asked.

“It’s not supposed to be, but I guess it is!” Colbert responded.

This Colbert guy is one to watch. Here’s hoping he shares more howlers this week.

The Last Walz

Now it all makes sense.

Stolen valor-adjacent Tim Walz is hitting the Hamptons Thursday for a tony fundraiser.

Nothing new there. The catch? The musical act chosen to lure people to see Captain Folksy and friends.

Mumford & Sons.

Yes, the same band that hung founding member Winston Marshall out to dry when he had the gall to support brave journalist Andy Ngo’s anti-Antifa book in 2021.

Marshall decided to leave the band and start a new career where he could speak his mind sans consequences. He’s done that and more.

Now his remaining bandmates are stuck with the unenviable task of making the Democrats forget Walz’s disastrous record.

If they play “I Will Wait” LOUD enough, they just might pull it off.

Life support for terminal Terminator

Audiences have spoken. We’re so done with “Terminator” movies.

The last two “Terminator” films, including 2019’s “Dark Fate” co-starring OG players Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger, fizzled at the box office. The latter lost a reported $120 million.

Franchises end. It happens. MoveOn.org.

Tell that to James Cameron.

He teased yet another “Terminator” in a recent interview.

The self-described “overbearing” director has struck it rich, again, with the “Avatar” franchise. He’s booked for "Avatar 3, 4 and 5," but evidently has enough time to revive a franchise already read its last rites.

Why did he have to take "I’ll be back” so seriously?

Clooney a movie star? QT calls BS

George Clooney has it all. Looks. Money. Fame. A thin skin.

The “Ocean’s Eleven” lead is sore at Quentin Tarantino for saying he’s not a “movie star.” The two worked together on 1996’s “From Dusk ‘Til Dawn” but apparently grew apart after filming.

We’re siding with Tarantino. If anything, Clooney is a TV star first and foremost. Who else could rock a mullet like his “Facts of Life” do?

You're Sorkin in it

Screenwriter Aaron Sorkin of “West Wing” fame is getting attention for a provocative attack on today’s GOP. Sorkin says it would be impossible for him to write a “reasonable” Republican character were the NBC series on the air now.

“People would watch that and it would be unfamiliar to them as the country that they live in. On the show, while the Republicans were the opposition, they were reasonable, the Republicans that they dealt with.”

Remember how Sorkin’s party demonized Mitt Romney, the most “reasonable” Republican in sight? Methinks the celebrated court scribe of the Democrats doth protest too much.

Something else Sorkin could never write today? The climactic monologue of 1995's "The American President," in which the titular character (Michael Douglas) makes a full-throated defense of free speech:

America isn't easy. America is advanced citizenship. You've gotta want it bad, 'cause it's gonna put up a fight. It's gonna say, "You want free speech? Let's see you acknowledge a man whose words make your blood boil, who's standing center stage and advocating at the top of his lungs that which you would spend a lifetime opposing at the top of yours."

Nowadays, Dems like Sorkin know better. Those words that make your blood boil are called "misinformation."

Coy George

With Kamala Chameleon making a run for the presidency, now's as good a time as any for "Karma Chameleon" crooner Boy George to return to the spotlight. An adaptation of the pioneering gender-bender's autobiography is headed to the big screen.

Don't expect an unflattering "warts and all" treatment. In an era in which singers routinely sell their song catalogs for millions, biopics, and documentaries are elaborate exercises in brand management.

Just ask Pink, Taylor Swift, Elton John, and others. Who needs a publicist when you have entire movie studios shaping your image?

Meanwhile, actress Christine Baranski is threatening a third “Mamma Mia!” movie. To paraphrase the great Boy himself, "Do you really want to hurt us, Christine?"