CRKT Minnow: A small knife with big impact

When it comes to knives, Columbia River Knife and Tool consistently delivers innovation and quality. With decades of experience and an extensive catalog, CRKT has built a reputation for blending practicality with artistry.

The company's latest release, the CRKT Minnow, exemplifies this ethos — a compact, automatic folding knife crafted with premium materials and clever design.

The blade’s unique shape may remind you of a box cutter, but its precision and strength far exceed that comparison.

First cut

The Minnow is part of CRKT’s 2024 premium lineup, designed by Philip Booth, a Michigan-based knife maker with a flair for the artistic. Booth, a former visual artist turned blade designer, brings his signature creativity to the Minnow. It’s a small knife with a cleaver-style blade reminiscent of Booth’s other works, like the Ripsnort.

At just 4.49 inches fully open and weighing 4 ounces, the Minnow is a lightweight everyday carry that fits effortlessly in your pocket. The design balances strength and elegance, thanks to its green linen Micarta handle with a stainless steel bolster. The stonewashed blade, crafted from MagnaCut steel, promises top-tier edge retention and durability.

Blade performance

MagnaCut steel is a standout choice, often praised as one of the finest steels in knife making. Known for its superior corrosion resistance and edge retention, it ensures the Minnow can tackle everyday tasks without losing its sharpness. With a blade length of just 1.79 inches, it’s legal to carry in restrictive states like California, where knife laws are notoriously strict.

Despite its diminutive size, the Minnow feels substantial. The automatic button lock deploys the blade with a satisfying snap. This mechanism isn’t just quick — it’s secure. The button requires intentional pressure to engage, ensuring safety during carry and use. Closing the blade is just as seamless; a simple press of the button retracts it effortlessly.

Design and functionality

The Minnow’s cleaver-style blade sets it apart visually and functionally. It’s compact yet sturdy, perfect for tasks like trimming rope, opening packages, or even cutting cigars. The blade’s unique shape may remind you of a box cutter, but its precision and strength far exceed that comparison.

The Micarta handle adds a touch of sophistication while providing a secure grip. It’s a material known for its durability and resistance to moisture, making the Minnow suitable for various environments. The low-profile pocket clip ensures discreet carry, whether you’re in a suit, shorts, or even pajamas.

Everyday carry champ

In practice, the Minnow excels as an everyday carry. Its compact size and light weight make it easy to slip into a front pocket or clip onto a waistband. Unlike bulkier knives, it’s comfortable enough for all-day carry without weighing you down.

During my time with the Minnow, it handled every task I threw at it. It sliced through tough materials with ease, yet its small size made it unintimidating in public settings. That’s a rare balance for a knife — capable yet approachable.

Safety first

Automatic knives often raise eyebrows, and the Minnow is no exception. Its quick-deploy button lock drew mixed reactions when I showed it to friends and family. My wife, protective of our toddlers, viewed it with understandable caution.

However, the Minnow’s design mitigates many safety concerns. The button lock requires deliberate action to deploy the blade, reducing the risk of accidental openings. It also locks securely when closed, ensuring that it stays put in your pocket.

For those new to automatic knives, the Minnow’s smooth operation and reliable safety features make it a great introduction. While some states restrict automatic knives, the Minnow’s small size keeps it compliant in several jurisdictions.

A legacy of innovation

The Minnow is a testament to CRKT’s commitment to pushing boundaries. Founded in 1994 by former Kershaw employees Paul Gillespie and Rod Bremer, the Oregon-based company has long been at the forefront of knife innovation. Its catalog includes patented features like the Outburst assisted opening mechanism, Lock Back Safety, and Veff Serrations.

Over the years, CRKT has faced challenges, including a 2000 incident in which U.S. Customs seized a shipment of its knives under questionable circumstances. Despite setbacks, CRKT emerged stronger, continuing to deliver cutting-edge designs that appeal to collectors and everyday users alike.

Less is more

The CRKT Minnow is a remarkable little knife. Its premium materials, thoughtful design, and reliable performance make it a standout in CRKT’s lineup. Whether you’re a seasoned knife enthusiast or someone looking for a compact everyday carry, the Minnow is worth considering.

At $200, it’s an investment, but one that delivers in spades. The Minnow proves that great things really do come in small packages. In a world of oversized blades, the Minnow shows that sometimes less is more.

Specs at a glance

Price: $200

Blade Steel: MagnaCut

Blade Finish: Stonewash

Blade Length: 1.79 inches

Overall Length: 4.49 inches

Weight: 4 oz.

Handle Material: Micarta with stainless steel bolster

Style: Automatic folding knife with button lock

