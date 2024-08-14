D23 2024: Is Disney primed for a comeback?

Can Disney return to its former glory?

That was the biggest question in the air last weekend as fans gathered in Anaheim for the studio's annual D23 showcase. The studio has suffered in recent years thanks its penchant for inserting leftist propaganda in its films and TV shows, especially those geared toward kids.

While it's heartening to see familiar favorites among the sequels and remakes, Disney needs to show that this return to form is more than skin-deep.

If rumors that the recent company-wide layoffs are just the beginning prove true, the Mouse House may have finally decided to wake up from its woke trance once and for all.

At the very least, the slate of exciting new projects Disney unveiled for fans offers some much-needed hope.

Some of the most talked-about include:

'Toy Story 5'

While a fifth installment of the beloved series hasn't been at the top of anyone's wish list, 2019's "Toy Story 4" proved that audiences still aren't ready to consign these old faves to the attic. While the last movie ended with Woody riding off into the sunset to start a new life with Bo Peep, this film reunites him with Buzz and the gang just in time to face their biggest rival for their kid's affection yet: electronics. Can they stop a 50-strong army commemorative Buzz Lightyear toys stuck in play mode? Here's hoping Pixar veteran Andrew Stanton can deliver another near-perfect "Toy Story."

'Moana 2'

The sequel to the 2016 hit animated film was only announced in February of THIS YEAR, and rumors suggest the studio is working overtime to turn this former Disney+ show into a theater-ready feature. It sounds rushed, but "Moana 2" starring Auliʻi Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson allayed any fears about corner-cutting with an epic new trailer that did a lot to show just how big this film is going to be. Joining the original duo are a new crew, a little sister, and a threat it will take all of them to defeat.

'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew'

Yes, "Star Wars" is a dead brand fighting for relevance with its own fanbase. Yes, Kathleen Kennedy continues her streak of indifferent incompetence with the latest D+ series "The Acolyte." And yet, the newly announced show "Skeleton Crew" may just prove that the best days of the franchise aren't nearly as far, far away as we thought. The series features a group of kids who accidentally stowaway on a spaceship and team up with a rogue Jedi (Jude Law) to find their way home. The influence of "The Goonies" and other and 1980s Spielbergian touchstones is readily apparent (maybe too apparent), with some suburban neighborhood settings that seem a little too close to home for this universe. Still, it has an undeniable charm that might be just what the once-great Lucasfilm needs.

'Daredevil: Born Again'

Among Marvel's more pedestrian offerings this year, one project really had fans seeing red — as in the costume of a certain beloved, blind, street-level hero. After appearances in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "She-Hulk," ol' Hornhead finally gets a full re-entry into the MCU with the new series "Daredevil: Born Again." The show will continue from where the canceled Netflix series left off, welcoming back not just DD but Karen Page, Foggy Nelson, Kingpin, and the Punisher.

'Tron: Ares'

The biggest surprise was an expansive look at "Tron: Ares," the long-awaited third installment in the cult classic "Tron" series. Jeff Bridges (reprising the role of Kevin Flynn) took the stage to introduce Jared Leto, Evan Peters, and Greta Lee and show exclusive footage from the film. He also shared the news that Nine Inch Nails will handle music duties, a good sign that we may get a soundtrack every bit as excellent as what Daft Punk composed for 2010's "Tron: Legacy."

'Snow White'

Then there was ... this: The perfect encapsulation of every poor choice Disney's made over the last few years. It's that not lead Rachel Zegler doesn't quite have the iconic Snow White look — ok, it is that. But it's also that she seems to have no respect for the character, sneering that her version is "not going to be saved by the prince." Hoping to avoid avoid offending real-life dwarves with retrograde stereotypes like Grumpy, Dopey, and the rest of the seven, the filmmakers made things worse by "casting" garish CGI versions — angering dwarf actors who were hoping for a shot at a part. For a "live-action" movie, this trainwreck-in-the-making sure looks fake.

You may recall CEO Bob Iger narrowly avoided losing a proxy war against Nelson Peltz, who warned he'd take another shot at it should Iger not turn things around. If Iger has proven one thing, it's that he still has a lot to prove. Credit to Iger for blockbusters like "Inside Out 2" and "Deadpool & Wolverine," both big wins for entertainment over sinister political and social agendas. But if he wants to keep the keys to the Kingdom, he best have a lot more of that Disney magic up his sleeve.

Complete list of projects announced at D3 2024

Walt Disney Pictures

• "Monster Jam" (film)

• "Avatar 3: Fire and Ash"

• "Percy Jackson & The Olympians" — Season 2

• "Freakier Friday" (Freaky Friday 2)

• "Lilo & Stitch" (live action remake)

• "Snow White" (live action remake)

• "Tron: Ares" (Tron 3)

• "Mufasa: The Lion King"

PIXAR Animation Studios

• "Dream Productions" ("Inside Out" spinoff)

• "Win or Lose" (series)

• "Toy Story 5"

• "Hoppers" (film)

• "Elio" (film)

• "Incredibles 3"

Walt Disney Animation Studios

• "Moana 2"

• "Zootopia 2"

• "Frozen III"

Lucasfilm

• "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" (series)

• "Star Wars: Andor" — Season 2

• "The Mandalorian & Grogu" (film)

Marvel Studios

• "Captain America: Brave New World"

• "The Fantastic Four: First Steps"

• "Ironheart" (series)

• "Daredevil: Born Again" (series)

• "Agatha All Along" (series)