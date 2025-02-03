Laugh riot: David Spade recalls how Biden, Fauci impressions sparked online outrage

You'd think veteran funnyman David Spade would know his way around a joke by now.

It turns out that he never learned one of the fundamental rules of comedy: Some topics you simply don't laugh at.

Joe Biden and COVID vaccines, to name just two.

'Is this really controversial to make fun of? You're supposed to make fun of everybody.'

In a recent appearance on comics Sam Morril and Mark Normand's "We Might Be Drunk" podcast, the former "Saturday Night Live" mainstay recalled the torrent of online hate that came his way when he dared poke fun at liberal sacred cows.

It all started on Spade's podcast, "Fly on the Wall," which he does with fellow SNL vet Dana Carvey.

"I mentioned something about the border. ... It was something about COVID, of course," recalled Spade. "And I said I knew it was kind of a scam because if they're letting everyone in the border, and if they don't give them a shot, then what am I worried about? Like, if it was so scary, legal/illegal, you have to get a shot if you're coming in. Right? And if they're not, I can't go to work?!"

To Spade's surprise, what he thought was a relatively benign observation got more than 6 million views — and no shortage of vitriolic comments.

Spade noted that co-host Carvey's Biden impression — which he debuted on the podcast — also proved controversial.

"We were joking that they never do Biden on the show. And [Carvey] goes, 'I think I kinda got a hook on Biden.'"

The 60-year-old said Carvey's Biden imitation caused a lot of backlash; by contrast, "no one [said] anything" when they made fun of President Donald Trump.

Accoring to Spade, Carvey's impression of Dr. Anthony Fauci caused an even bigger uproar.

"People flipped out," recalled Spade. "Is this really controversial to make fun of? You're supposed to make fun of everybody."

Spade told Normand and Morril that some audiences are so used to hearing everything from the same perspective that they instinctively get offended when "their side" is the target of a joke.

Still, Spade said he's not about to start worrying if his act makes people uncomfortable. "I think we're supposed to talk about everything."

