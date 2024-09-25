Did Diddy prey on a young Justin Bieber?

Justin Bieber’s life, for all its glittering success, is a story of tragedy — a cautionary tale of a simple kid thrust into a world of sadistic sleaze. At the age of 13, the Canadian artist burst onto the scene with “Baby." A fitting title if there ever was one.

You see, Bieber was just that — a baby surrounded by child predators. The entertainment industry, often seen as a glamorous playground, has repeatedly failed to protect its youngest stars. This isn’t a glitch in the system; it’s how the system operates. The entertainment industry is a breeding ground for manipulation, abuse, and exploitation.

It's a place where innocence goes to die.

Recently, Bieber, now 30, has faced some criticism (most notably from Maureen Callahan and Megyn Kelly) for not commenting on the arrest of Sean "Diddy" Combs. While Kelly questioned why Bieber has not spoken out, Candace Owens took the conversation in a much darker direction.

What did Diddy do?

In a recent episode of her show, titled "What Did Diddy Do to Justin Bieber?" Owens raised unsettling questions about the disgraced music mogul's interactions with Bieber when he was just 16.

While Owens has a taste for the sensational, her points deserve attention, especially given the context. She referred to footage of Bieber, apparently under the influence, at one of Diddy’s infamous parties and asked whether inappropriate behavior may have occurred. "Justin Bieber is not sober," Owens said. "He is clearly very under the influence at this party. ... Diddy may have done some inappropriate things with him."

He may have. Then again, the lube-loving lecher may not have. But this is Hollywood we are talking about, a place where young stars are routinely deceived, defiled, and discarded by those who make and break careers.

In Bieber’s case, the transformation was shocking. His once-wholesome image was replaced by tattoos, addiction, depression, and erratic behavior. While the world pointed fingers at his antics, few paused to ask how this teen found himself in such a dark place so quickly.

Bieber's story is hardly unique. It's very rare to find a child star who isn't damaged in some way. Britney Spears didn't just start dancing with knives out of nowhere.

Predator’s paradise

HBO’s 2020 documentary "Showbiz Kids" presented firsthand accounts of former child stars who described the emotional, physical, and sexual exploitation they endured. Todd Bridges, famous for his role on "Diff’rent Strokes," recounted his own experience of being molested as a child actor. Similarly, Evan Rachel Wood openly discussed how children in Hollywood are routinely subjected to various forms of abuse, including sexual exploitation.

More recently, the docuseries "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" exposed the toxic, destructive culture that child actors faced while working on Nickelodeon shows. Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon's "The Amanda Show" and "Drake and Josh," disclosed that dialogue coach Brian Peck had sexually assaulted him. In 2003, Peck was sentenced to 16 months in prison and required to register as a sex offender. Bell, whose identity was kept confidential at the time, described Nickelodeon as a “factory” that treated child actors as “expendable.”

Corey Feldman, perhaps one of the most tragic figures to emerge from the 1980s child star circuit, has been vocal for years about the pervasive problem of pedophilia in Hollywood. Feldman, who was sexually abused as a boy, told the Guardian in 2020 that "the biggest problem in Hollywood is pedophilia.” He emphasized how children, lured by the promise of fame and fortune, often find themselves caught in a web of coercion by powerful figures who go unpunished for years. For young men, it can be especially difficult to discuss abuse, particularly when the majority of the perpetrators are other men (a fact that Megyn Kelly, to her credit, acknowledged).

Watching Feldman perform with his rock band today might prompt some to snicker, but what you are witnessing is the struggle of a grown man whose innocence was stolen at an early age. This is tragedy playing out, not comedy.

Empathy, not enmity

This brings us back to Justin Bieber, whose body is now a canvas for over 70 tattoos. Many studies have shown a significant link between trauma and an obsession with tattooing, suggesting that individuals may turn to body art as a form of coping or expression. His well-documented struggles with addiction and various mental health issues reveal a painful journey marked by existential obstacles. It wasn’t until the singer found solace in faith, embraced the power of prayer, and married Hailey Baldwin, daughter of Baldwin family oddball Stephen, that he began to heal.

The question we should be asking isn’t why Bieber has remained silent on certain issues but whether he’s okay. As he stated in "Lonely," a song released a few years ago:

“And everybody saw me sick / And it felt like no one gave a s**t / They criticized the things I did as an idiot kid.”

“What if you had it all / And it felt like nobody to call? Maybe then you'd know me / 'Cause I've had everything / But no one's listening / And that's just lonely. I'm so lonely. Lonely.”

Even if Diddy didn’t molest him, Bieber is a survivor. He deserves grace. His life has been a roller coaster — full of exploitation, despair, and drug abuse, but also fortitude, faith, and redemption. The industry failed to offer him protection. And yet somehow, despite everything, Justin Bieber is still standing.