Disney actor admits to 'fear for deportation' — takes shot at Trump supporters over Gulf of America

Disney and "Star Wars" actor Diego Luna took jabs at President Trump's supporters during an exchange with television host Jimmy Kimmel.

Things immediately got political for Luna during his appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" when the host asked him about the recent body of water name-change from the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

"Are you guys also not calling it the Gulf of America or is that just us?" Kimmel asked the Mexican, who resides in California.

Luna replied, "I mean, who can take that seriously? Come on. That's ridiculous."

About two minutes into the interview, Kimmel, presenting himself as ever-sympathetic, said that things are likely "being taken very seriously back home" in Luna's home country right now.

Luna responded by saying he and his racial subset have a fear of being deported.

"We feel worried and sad. Not just the Mexican community here, but the Latino community and the fear for deportation and family separation. It's just too sad to see what's happening."

Of course, Luna's worries would only be applicable should his community members be in the United States illegally, but the actor immediately began to question the host as to whether he had a part in, or voted for, deportations.

"I didn't mean to lead you to a sad thing, but it's worth saying," Kimmel told his guest.

"But you did," Luna replied. "The voting thing, what did you do?"

"Did I vote?" Kimmel asked. Luna affirmed his question.

"Who do you think I voted for? I might have to come live with you!" Kimmel replied.

'It depends. It depends who you voted for.'

The segment pivoted to "Star Wars" toward the end, as Luna plays Cassian Andor in the Disney+ series "Andor," yet another spinoff from the once-beloved universe.

Kimmel had asked the actor if the Force has the ability to spread through adjacent people or if it is limited to the actor only.

The 45-year-old not-so-jokingly replied, "It depends. It depends who you voted for."

The crowd and Kimmel erupted in joy at the answer.

"Star Wars" actors have had a penchant for insulting their audience in recent years; star John Boyega even lashed out at the series' followers recently for what he believed to be racial preference.

Boyega made his comments in Apple TV+'s "Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Men in Hollywood" documentary.

Per Fandom Pulse, the actor described the films as "a franchise that's so white that a black person existing in [it] was something."

The actor even went so far as to claim that fans are only okay with black actors in supporting roles.

"They're okay with us playing the best friend, but once we touch their heroes, once we lead, once we trailblaze, it's like, 'Oh my God, it's just a bit too much! They're pandering!'"

Boyega's remarks ended up seeming contradictory, given that he complained that when black actors are included in the movies, they are "scattered in" and tokenized.

