Dolly Parton releases update on her health: 'Some good news and a little bad news'

Legendary country star Dolly Parton says in a video on social media that she is canceling some concert appearances out of health concerns.

Parton, who turned 80 in January, had postponed a Las Vegas residency in September over health issues, but the six shows have now been canceled completely.

'I can't be dizzy, carrying around banjos, guitars, and such on five-inch heels ... not to mention all those heavy rhinestone outfits.'

"I'm here to give you an update on a few things going on in my life," Parton said. "First, it's concerning my health. And I have some good news and a little bad news. But the good news is, I'm responding really well to meds and treatments, and I'm improving every day."

She added that she had troubles with kidney stones that have taken a toll on her digestive system as well as her immune system.

"It's going to take me a little while before I'm up to stage-performance level because some of the meds and treatments make me a little bit swimmy-headed, as my grandma used to say," she continued. "And of course I can't be dizzy, carrying around banjos, guitars, and such on five-inch heels ... not to mention all those heavy rhinestone outfits, the big hair, my big personality."

She compared herself to a classic car that needs some rebuilding to continue running well.

"Once restored, it can be better than ever, but when they raised the hood on this old antique, they realized that I need to rebuild my engine, that my transmission is slipping, my oil pan is leaking, and my muffler is busted, and my shocks and pistons need to be replaced," she added.

"And for sure my spark plugs need to be changed — because you know as well as I know that I can't lose my spark."

RELATED: Dolly Parton raises $9 million for victims of Gatlinburg fires

She said she was working on opening a museum and hotel in Nashville as well as writing and reworking a Broadway musical based on her life.

Parton kept her characteristic sense of humor despite the sad news.

"I know I'm still crazy, but they didn't mention nothing about my mental health!" she joked.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!