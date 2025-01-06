Don't get SCAMMED by fake parking tickets!

The next time you get a parking ticket, don't pay it — at least not before you make sure that it's real.

It's the latest way scammers are going after your banking information: leaving authentic-looking parking citations on windshields in cities across America and Canada.

The phony tickets are convincing at first glance: They have the appropriate logos along with the date of the supposed parking violation and the requested penalty amount.

Take a closer look, however, and you'll see a QR code or a web address that is slightly different from the official site. Those will take you to a site requesting you to enter your personal banking details or credit card number. Sometimes, it asks for your PayPal information.

You think you're paying the fine only to find out later that you've been scammed. Chances are you've thrown away the ticket by then, making it even harder to track down the criminals.

In some cities, the scam takes the form of a text message alerting the target about a parking ticket. The penalty is nominal, but the text notes that additional charges will accrue if not paid off promptly. As with the physical tickets, the texts direct targets to a website set up to capture their personal information.

Fake parking ticket scams have been reported everywhere. So how do you ensure your ticket is the real deal?

1. Verify the payment requests

If you receive a QR code for a parking ticket payment on your windshield, via email or text, don’t rush to pay on your phone.

Instead, wait to get in front of a laptop or desktop computer and go to the official parking authority’s website. Most cities give you the option of paying in-person or through the official website. You will usually need the citation ticket number and your license plate information to look up your ticket. If nothing comes up, it is likely a fake ticket.

2. Verify the contact information

Search for the official parking authority contact information online instead of relying on the contact information provided in the text or receipt left on the windshield, which can lead you to talk to the scammer instead of a city representative.

3. Beware of QR codes

Most cities haven’t implemented QR codes in their ticketing systems, so the use of QR codes in texts or paper tickets should be a red flag — especially if that QR code leads to a PayPal account.

4. Check the ticket format

Though it depends on the city, most parking tickets are double-sided and placed in an envelope. There is usually detailed information explaining how to contest or pay the ticket.

5. Be wary of unsolicited messages

Ignore links sent by email or text claiming to be for parking fine payments.

6. Don’t click on suspicious links

Be cautious about clicking on any links that appear in emails or texts regarding parking fine payments. Scammers often use these methods to direct you to fake websites that may look legitimate but are designed to steal your personal and financial information.

Remember: You may be tech-savvy enough not to fall for this scam but not everybody is. So spread the word to friends and family, and let's stop these lowlifes in their tracks.