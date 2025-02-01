Donald Trump wants to save Hollywood. Can he count on 'Superman'?

Donald Trump's recent political comeback was like something out of a Hollywood movie — if Hollywood still made fun, action-packed, patriotic crowd-pleasers, that is.

It's no secret that our once-proud film industry is on the verge of collapse. In order to make the multiplex great again, Trump has assembled a dream team of A-list veterans: Mel Gibson, Sylvester Stallone, and Jon Voight.

This isn't just about the future of comic-book movies — it's about the continued survival of Hollywood itself.

But they're not going to usher in a golden age of American cinema on their own. They've got some high-powered help on their side: namely, Superman.

The American way

Yes, the Man of Steel — one of the most beloved fictional characters in all of cinema and the definitive superhero, instilling the values of hope and kindness with his never-ending fight for “truth, justice, and the American way.”

Like the Trump of four years ago, Superman is an American icon who's seen better days. That could change when he mounts a comeback of his own with writer/director James Gunn's upcoming fresh take on the legend.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" auteur and DC Studios co-head has promised to get back to Superman's roots, with a portrayal (by David Corenswet, who takes the baton from Henry Cavill) focusing on a hero who is “kindness in a world that thinks that kindness is old-fashioned."

So far so good. But then came Gunn’s recent comments on the film’s teaser trailer, which some fans say are a sign that we're in for something "political."

Here's what Gunn said:

We do have a battered Superman in the beginning [of the teaser trailer]. That is our country. I believe in the goodness of human beings, and I believe that most people in this country, despite their ideological beliefs, their politics, are doing their best to get by and be good people — despite what it may seem like to the other side, no matter what that other side might be. This movie is about that. It’s about the basic kindness of human beings and that it can be seen as uncool and under siege [by] some of the darker voices and some of the louder voices.

Controversial? Hardly.

Refreshing? Absolutely.

From Krypton with love

Gunn has been vocal in the past about his political leaning and his disapproval of Donald Trump. But this premise shows that he, like many others, is far more interested in unity than division, creating a Superman story that focuses on the fact that we are all flawed human beings trying to do our best, even if it doesn’t always seem like it.

This hints that Superman might, out of kindness, do something that will shake the confidence of the people of Metropolis in him and force him to potentially butt heads with other superheroes featured in the film, such as Green Lantern Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), and Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi).

It promises a sincere tone that has more in common with Richard Donner’s "Superman: The Movie" than with Zack Snyder’s "Man of Steel"; even going so far as to use a "rock and roll" version of the Donner film's classic John Williams theme.

"Superman" will also feature the live-action film debut of Krypto the Superdog alongside Superman regulars Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo), Jonathan Kent (Pruitt Taylor Vince), and archenemy Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult).

Back issues

If anyone could be expected to harbor some resentment toward the right, it's Gunn. After all, it was a conservative campaign that resurfaced the tasteless tweets that led Disney to fire Gunn. Of course, Gunn landed on his feet, getting picked up by Warner Bros. to direct "The Suicide Squad" for DC. This in turn led to his rehiring by Disney (after he apologized for the tweets) to direct "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."

Now he's returned to DC as co-CEO alongside Peter Safran to create a rebooted DC Comics cinematic universe.

That universe will launch with the premiere of "Superman" on July 11.

It seems that after all that’s happened to him, Gunn, like most Americans, has had enough vitriol and partisan sniping.

Hero wanted

Left or right, if you're in the movie biz, you're on the same sinking ship. Which is why everybody has their hopes set on Superman. This isn't just about the future of comic-book movies — it's about the continued survival of Hollywood itself.

Gunn seems to recognize this, determined to make a Superman movie not just for comic-book fans but for all mankind.

While most superhero media over the past several years has been an exercise in retaining brand rights, Gunn's "Superman" seems to have far grander ambitions: to inspire hope and remind us of what unites us, rather than what divides us. In year one of America's new golden age, it's only fitting that our greatest, most enduring hero lead the way.