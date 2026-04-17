Disney down on DEI, says ex-staffer: 'The vibe shift is real'

A former Walt Disney Company employee says he is cautiously optimistic about the company's direction, even when it comes to progressive ideology.

Josh Daws, a software engineer with 12.5 years at Disney, revealed on X on Wednesday that he was laid off as part of a Disney restructuring in which 1,000 people lost their jobs.

'It's much better internally now.'

The employee dump, which Disney said was part of an effort to "streamline operations," inspired Daws to answer reader questions about his tenure. Many queries regarding Disney's push for diversity, equity, and inclusion ensued.

DEI decline

The ex-Mouse House employee told fans they may finally be able to breathe easier, with Disney likely on the tail end of its inclusion era.

Daws told one user that DEI at Disney "peaked in 2020" but has been in a "steady decline" since. "It's much better internally now. The vibe shift is real," he wrote.

The engineer told another questioner that he was not a fan of the company's DEI infrastructure, adding that it has "toned it down a ton since Trump was elected."

Daws also answered a question related to who he believes is responsible for the diversity push the company has gone through.

RELATED: The 'Malcolm in the Middle' reboot is so woke even Hollywood hates it

'A vocal minority'

When asked why Disney seemingly "hate[s] conservative Christian[s]" while promoting the "LGBTQ agenda" at every turn, Daws — a Christian himself — attributed it to a "very small and vocal minority of the company."

"Most folks just want to make cool stuff," he added.

Daws also confirmed the company is well aware of how "out of touch" it is with fans. When asked if he had had many other Christian co-workers, Daws replied, "Not enough but more than you might think."

Throughout the question-and-answer session, Daws remained cautiously optimistic about the direction of Disney, while being careful not to insult his former employers.

AI no 'threat'

On the topic of AI, Daws was less circumspect, affirming that Disney would incorporate it as a way to cut costs. "No threat to them."

While Daws acknowledged that AI could be blamed for his firing "on the grand scale," he noted that his status as a remote worker was a more immediate factor.

RELATED: Disney fans cheer as Mouse House reverses DEI-inspired theme park change

When approached by Blaze News, Daws declined to give further comments about the company.

The Walt Disney Company did not respond to requests for comments regarding Daws' claims about DEI or AI.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!