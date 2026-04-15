The 'Malcolm in the Middle' reboot is so woke even Hollywood hates it

Life is not only unfair in the new "Malcolm in the Middle," but it is also very oppressive.

The beloved 2000s series that went for seven seasons received a four-episode reboot on Disney+ recently, aptly titled "Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair."

However, it was likely the viewer who felt most mistreated.

'I was like, 5, when I started feeling wrong.'

The series went live April 10 with all four episodes available simultaneously. It was the finale though that got the most traction, but for the wrong reasons.

'They' live

In this iteration of the show, Frankie Muniz — now a race car driver — returns as adult Malcolm and has since become a father to a teenage girl. Unfortunately, the mother abandoned her family just three days after the child's birth, according to the show's Wiki page. The mother's name is Dreamer.

Nonetheless, Malcolm has a new girlfriend, Tristan, who accompanies him through a reconciliation with his family and eventually to the 40th anniversary party of his parents, Hal and Lois. This is where the real woke magic happens.

The finale takes viewers on a whirlwind tour of progressive gender and sexuality obsessions. What garnered the most attention online was a speech by the family's sixth child (still in utero at the time the original series ended), Kelly, a new "nonbinary" character referred to as "they."

Ok, Boomer

Played by actress Vaughan Murrae — who purports to be nonbinary herself — Kelly is included in a video tribute to Hal where each sibling says what they love about their father. Kelly's portion instead explains her gender epiphany, saying, "I was like, 5, when I started feeling wrong. I thought I was great at hiding it, because you guys never said anything."

"I knew that he knew and had always known," she said about Hal, lovingly pointing out his acceptance.

Executive producer Tracy Katsky revealed in an interview with Deadline that the character was very much intentional in its messaging.

"It's a really important thing to us. Three out of four of our kids are queer," Katsky claimed. Her husband, Linwood Boomer, is the creator of the show. "Without making it a thing and without making an issue, I think it's really nice to have a character that, that's just a facet of their personality as opposed to the entire story. So we're really happy."

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- YouTube

Didn't ask, don't tell

Several other characters in the show are inexplicably gay as well. For example, Stevie, Malcolm's best friend with one lung, is now gay and has since adopted a baby with his husband, Glen.

Malcolm's trio of nerdy, male friends have a child together made possible by some sort of scientific experiment, but the show fails to provide specifics. When Malcolm asks if it happened through surrogacy, the men trail off. They do take a shot at the Department of Defense though, saying they got contracts before they graduated college and are doing a lot of "crazy s**t."

The child later makes an appearance as his three fathers are dancing (embarrassingly so), and one asks the boy to come dance with "dada, dada, and dada," referring to all three fathers.

To add in a creepiness factor, Malcolm's daughter, Leah, purported to be around 14 or 15 years old, sends a photo of herself from the event to her crush. She then gets a response that reads, "Show me your boobs."

The teen tells the camera, "What a creep! My first crush is a creep."

The attempted lesson at phone decorum still comes across as unnecessary, given that an adult wrote the scene.

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Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Reboot rebut

For good measure, the show also takes a gratuitous swipe at Christianity: Francis, the eldest brother, finds out during the anniversary party that his nitwit friends accidentally sawed off the head of a Jesus statue outside of a church. They are later arrested.

TV critic Christian Toto told Blaze News he felt "the reboot was either written several years ago or comes from a creative team eager to relive the woke era."

"Fans crave reboots for the nostalgia factor. The original show's edge came from its humor and singular take on family, not for any culture war broadsides," he continued.

The writer added, "The new 'changes' reflect a modern viewpoint that doesn't align with anything legitimately subversive or fresh. If anything, it's the most predictable way to take a reboot."

While some critics welcomed the reboot's manic energy, most noticed an emptiness beneath its progressive "updates" — even if they didn't name them as such.

Screenrant said the show "underwhelms by wasting too much time to fully bring the family back together."

The New York Times said the reboot "never has a chance to develop."

The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, and New York Magazine all scored the show a 4/10, while the Telegraph provided possibly the most simple yet accurate takeaway:

"It is, sadly, a disappointing reunion."

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