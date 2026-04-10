'Wtf': Still-living Michael J. Fox reacts to CNN 'in memoriam' video

Beloved actor Michael J. Fox was clearly confused to find out he was allegedly dead, according to CNN, a day after he was on stage at a television festival.

Fox, 64, known for "Back to the Future" and "Teen Wolf," took to social media on Thursday to tell followers to relax, because people think he has died every single year.

'I thought the world was ending, but apparently it's just me.'

Fox had just appeared at PaleyFest on Wednesday, making a surprise cameo on stage in Los Angeles. His own surprise, however, would come the next day when CNN began circulating a web article and video package claiming that he had passed away.

"Remembering the life of actor Michael J. Fox," CNN wrote in an apparent screenshot of the piece, accompanied by a three-and-a-half minute tribute video.

'Doing great'

This prompted TMZ to reach out to Fox's team, who replied to confirm that he was in fact alive.

"Michael is doing great. He was at PaleyFest yesterday. He was on stage and was giving interviews," they reiterated.

The real truth-telling was left to Fox though; he took to his Threads page (Meta's version of X) to ponder his options.

"How do you react when you turn on the TV and CNN is reporting your death?" he asked, before taking a shot at the network formerly known as MSNBC.

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Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

"Do you ... A) switch to MNSBC, or whatever they are calling themselves these days, (B) Pour [scalding] hot water on your lap, if it hurts [you're] fine, (C) Call your wife, hopefully she's concerned but reassuring, (D) Relax, they do this once every year, [or] (E) Ask yourself wtf?"

All of the above

Fox apparently did not get the 2025 memo that MSNBC changed its name to MSNOW, which the Guardian described as a somewhat forced acronym that stands for "My Source for News, Opinion and the World."

The original name identified a now-defunct partnership between Microsoft and NBC, which launched in 1996 as a combination of the Microsoft Network and NBC. MSN was also the colloquial name of a popular online messenger service released in 1999.

Fox concluded his remarks by saying, "I thought the world was ending, but apparently it's just me and I'm ok. Love, Mike."

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Dead reckoning

CNN later issued a statement through a spokesperson that said, "The package was published in error," NBC News reported. "We have removed it from our platforms and send our apologies to Michael J. Fox and his family."

Fox's appearance in L.A. was to promote his TV show "Shrinking," which just finished filming its third season.

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