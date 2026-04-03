CNN analyst delivers Democrats devastating news about base support

CNN analyst Harry Enten delivered Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and other members of his party some bad news on Thursday, revealing that President Donald Trump's approval rating is under water but that Democrats' approval rating is nearly scraping bottom.

Talking head John Berman noted that the new CNN poll conducted by SSRS found that while Trump had an approval rating of 35%, "bad news for Republicans hasn't really been good news for Democrats."

'They don't like their own party.'

"No, no, not at all," said Enten.

"These numbers are just atrociously awful. A double A for the Democrats here."

Seventy-four percent of respondents said that congressional Democrats did not have the right priorities. Even more damning was the response from Democrat respondents, 55% of whom said as much of their party's representatives in Congress.

"This, to me, just jumps out of the screen because it screams 'primary challenges' all over the map, and it says that even if Democrats don't like Donald Trump, they don't like their own party either when it comes to Congress," said Enten.

Whereas 32% of Americans hold a favorable view of the GOP, the poll found that only 28% of Americans hold a favorable view of the Democratic Party.

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Berman characterized the damning responses as "Democrat-on-Democrat crime," then asked about American support for the Democrat leadership.

"The bottom has fallen out," said Enten.

"Even Democrats don't like their own leaders when it comes to Congress. And overall, of course, the numbers are just absolutely awful."

Enten cast doubt on whether Schumer will be able to remain the Senate leader for the Democrats, suggesting that it's a "coin toss when it comes to Schumer actually winning the next Dem Senate leader selection."

An Economist/YouGov poll published this week found that a plurality of Democratic voters — 41% — disapprove of the job Schumer is doing as minority leader of the U.S. Senate, and 37% signaled approval. Schumer's overall approval rating was 20%.

David Axelrod, who served as a political strategist for former President Barack Obama, recently told PBS that Schumer "has been under fire for some time, particularly from progressives in the party," and that his political fate may be linked to the midterm elections.

"There's questions as to whether he'll run in 2028. There's even questions as to whether he might be challenged as leader," said Axelrod. "I think the results of this election may impact that."

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), whose overall approval rating was 24%, fared slightly better with Democrats than Schumer, with 43% signaling approval and 32% signaling disapproval of his job performance.