'You can't win with these numbers': CNN analyst sounds the alarm on newest polling for midterm election

The midterms are shaping up to be a rough outing for Republicans, according to CNN analyst Harry Enten.

On Thursday, Enten pointed to Americans' attitudes on the cost of living and a massive drop in satisfaction from just before the election in 2024 until March 2026.

'You can't win when you're 41 points below water on the cost of living.'

While President Donald Trump enjoyed a three-point net positive on the issue of cost of living in October 2024, he now has a negative 41-point rating on the same issue. The rating is the worst recorded, said the analyst.

"I would say that this is the most troublesome sign that I have seen for the president of the United States and the Republican Party so far," said Enten.

"You can't win when you're 41 points below water on the cost of living."

Among independent voters, which many consider to be a bellwether for elections, the drop is even steeper. The president had a net positive rating of 11 points in 2024, but that has fallen by 71 points to a net negative rating of 60 points among independents for the cost of living question.

"This, my dear friends, is just a political nightmare waiting to happen for the Republican Party come the midterm election," Enten added.

Voters also rate cost of living as their top issue, and that concern has grown slightly for the next election.

Thirty-eight percent of voters cited cost of living as their top concern in 2024, and 39% now say it's their top concern.

"Simply put, I am saying this loud and proud: You cannot win an election when you are the incumbent party and the top issue is the cost of living," he added.

"And your net approval rating on it is 41 points underwater? I mean, you're with Greg Louganis at this point!"

Louganis is an American diver who won multiple Olympic gold medals in the 1980s.

RELATED: Congressional Democrats have horrendous approval ratings — even among Democratic voters

Enten posted video of the segment to his official X social media account.

"You cannot win. If you're the president and you're the Republican Party and you're not addressing this issue: Wave adios, amigos, goodbye, see you later to your House majority and may very well be your Senate majority as well."

Enten also pointed out that prediction markets pointed to a strong possibility that inflation would be higher when reported for the month of March over the last year, which would likely worsen conditions for Republicans.

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