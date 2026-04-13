Sabrina Carpenter CLEARED of 'Islamophobia' after viral ululation confrontation

Pop songstress Sabrina Carpenter dared to express discontent with a different culture, and now she's apologizing for it.

In fact, the young singer had no idea what she was making fun of at the time, but she has been properly re-educated since the incident.

'I don't like it.'

Swiss miss

It was Friday night at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, when Carpenter heard what she thought was "yodeling" from a member of the crowd.

"I think I heard someone yodel," Carpenter said while seated at a piano. "Is that what you're doing?" she asked.

"It's Arab! It's an Arab call!" an audience member can be heard yelling back.

"I don't like it," Carpenter firmly replied.

The 26-year-old offered an awkward smile as the audience member provided further explanation.

"It's my culture!" they offered.

"That's your culture, is yodeling?" the puzzled singer asked back.

Still the fan tried to culturally enrich the Quakertown, Pennsylvania, singer.

"It's Arab, it's a call. It's a call of celebration," they went on, according to 7News Australia.

Seemingly ready to end the exchange, Carpenter jumped in, "Is this Burning Man? What's going on? This is weird."

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Trilling tales

Fortunately, the internet stepped in to educate Carpenter, noting that the ululation she heard is called a zaghrouta.

A helpful community note on X described the screams as a "pre-Islamic cultural expression of joy used by Arabs across religions, including Christians, at celebrations."

It added, "It is not an Islamic practice, so Sabrina Carpenter's reaction to the sound does not indicate islamophobia."

OK, but what about ... Arabaphobia? A few cultural commissars tried to make the charge stick, but for the most part, fans were happy to chalk it all up to a misunderstanding.

Carpenter offered a playful apology on her X page, saying that she would welcome any further cultural cries, or yodels, in the future:

"My apologies i didn’t see this person with my eyes and couldn’t hear clearly," she wrote. "My reaction was pure confusion, sarcasm and not ill intended. could have handled it better! now i know what a Zaghrouta is! I welcome all cheers and yodels from here on out."

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Kevin Mazur/Getty Images/The Recording Academy

ICE-capades

Carpenter has not shied away from controversial interactions, especially of the political nature.

In December, she demanded the White House cease using her music in a video that showed people getting arrested, presumably illegal immigrants.

"This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda," Carpenter replied,

The singer also offered voter registration during her 2024 tour, registering more than 35,000 voters and officially engaging with more than 260,000, according to Variety.

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