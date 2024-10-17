Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist shot multiple times

Jake E. Lee — a former guitar player for rock legend Ozzy Osbourne — was shot multiple times in a Las Vegas neighborhood early Tuesday morning, the Associated Press reported.

Las Vegas police said Lee was shot around 2:40 a.m. in a neighborhood about 10 miles south of the Strip and was taken to a hospital, the AP said.

'By the grace of God, no major organs were hit, he’s fully responsive, and expected to make a full recovery.'

A representative for Lee confirmed the shooting in a statement, the outlet said, adding that the statement indicated Lee was conscious and “is expected to fully recover.”

The AP added that the representative, Amanda Cagan, said the shooting occurred as the 67-year-old rocker was walking his dog.

“As the incident is under police investigation, no further comments will be forthcoming," the rep's statement read. "Lee and his family appreciate respecting their privacy at this time."

Tim Heyne, manager of Lee’s rock band Red Dragon Cartel, told the AP that "by the grace of God, no major organs were hit, he’s fully responsive, and expected to make a full recovery."

No arrests have been made, and police said its investigation into the shooting was ongoing, the outlet noted.

The AP reported that Lee — who was born in Norfolk, Virginia, and raised in San Diego — played guitar in several bands amid the glam metal scene orbiting the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles in the 1980s, including an early version of Ratt.

Lee joined Ozzy Osbourne’s band in 1982 and stayed on until 1987, playing on albums including 1983’s “Bark at the Moon," the outlet said. Lee later played in the metal band Badlands and released a pair of solo albums, the AP said.

Osbourne on Tuesday night issued the following statement on X: "It’s been 37 years since I’ve seen Jake E. Lee, but that still doesn’t take away from the shock of hearing what happened to him today. It’s just another senseless act of gun violence. I just hope he’ll be OK."

Anything else?

In 2022, Osbourne — the original vocalist for hard rock pioneers Black Sabbath — criticized the United States and said he was moving back to England after more than two decades living in Los Angeles. His reason reflected the sentiments Osbourne expressed after Lee's shooting.

"Everything’s f***ing ridiculous there," Osbourne said at the time. "I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert. ... It’s f***ing crazy."

Osbourne's wife, Sharon Osbourne, said in July that Ozzy's health issues — including numerous surgeries and a Parkinson's diagnosis — have stalled relocation plans.

