Christian animated series 'Gabriel and the Guardians' to get its own comic adaptation with Rippaverse

A Christian anime series is heading to print after hosting an incredibly successful crowdfund that spawned the series.

Angel Studios, the company behind the film "Sound of Freedom," ran a massively successful campaign for the new animated show that garnered over $550,000 and promised to deliver 13 episodes. With just under 1,500 backers, the show drew a whopping average contribution of over $370 per person.

Now that the series is coming to fruition, Rippaverse Comics will bring the show to print as its own manga-style comic series.

'A gift from the Lord.'

The move is part of what has become a massive swing in the media space in terms of publishing and content.

For starters, "Gabriel and the Guardians" is inspired by ancient Hebrew text, taking themes from sources like the book of Genesis. The story follows Gabriel, a celestial guardian who is tasked with recovering a powerful artifact. The show features themes of identity, faith, and the Bible, which are not often broached in an animated series of this caliber.

At the same time, Rippaverse Comics has pushed its way into the publishing space with a firm stance of focusing on content, not progressive themes.

Rippaverse Comics founder and BlazeTV contributor Eric July called the new partnership a "gift from the Lord."

"Couldn't be more grateful," July added in an X post.

The new comic will be run by RippaSend, the publishing wing of Rippaverse Comics, which has a stated goal of providing artists a platform to showcase their talents.

July successfully began publishing his own woke-free comics in 2022, starting with "Isom #1," which raised over $3.7 million in a preorder after a stated goal of $100,000. Then "Isom #2" raked in nearly $1 million in preorders within the first 24 hours of its release.

The company now has a cavalcade of characters and stories in its lineup and has a lot to draw from with "Gabriel and the Guardians."

The production has already been greatly received, with top-tier voice talent including Matt Lanter (Lego Star Wars, Call of Duty), Cristina Valenzuela (Sailor Moon, Evil Dead: The Game), and even Johnny Yong Bosch, who starred in "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers."

Many fans have since theorized the move could signal that Rippaverse Comics is making the jump into animated productions with Angel Studios, but the crossover remains unclear.

