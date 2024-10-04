Garth Brooks accused of rape by former makeup artist

A former makeup artist for Garth Brooks has accused the country music star of sexual assault and battery in a lawsuit.

The complaint — filed Thursday in a California state court — claims the alleged incidents of sexual abuse occurred in 2019. The makeup artist and hairstylist accused Brooks of raping her during a work trip in Los Angeles, according to CNN.

'We are very confident in our case, and over time the public will see his true character rather than his highly curated persona.'

The alleged victim — identified only as "Jane Roe" in the lawsuit — claimed that the sexual abuse left her "physically" and "emotionally injured."

The lawsuit claims the woman and Brooks traveled to Los Angeles in 2019 for a Grammys tribute to R&B singer Sam Moore. The suit alleges that only one hotel room was booked for both of them to share.

Trapped in the room

"After they arrived, suddenly Brooks appeared in the doorway to the bedroom, completely naked," the complaint read, according to Fox News. "He stood there and flexed his muscles. Ms. Roe immediately had a sick feeling in her stomach, knowing she was trapped in the room alone with Brooks, with no one to help and far away from Nashville."

The lawsuit claims that Brooks then raped her.

In the suit, the woman also accuses Brooks of repeatedly exposing his genitals and buttocks, talking about sex and sharing sexual fantasies with her, regularly changing his clothing in front of her, and sending sexually explicit text messages.

Longtime employee

The alleged victim began handling hair and makeup services for Brooks in 2017, according to the lawsuit. The woman said she was first hired in 1999 to do hair and makeup for Brooks' wife, Trisha Yearwood.

The woman's legal team said in a statement that they "applaud our client's courage in moving forward with her complaints against Garth Brooks."

"The complaint filed today demonstrates that sexual predators exist not only in corporate America, Hollywood, and in the rap and rock and roll industries but also in the world of country music," the statement read. "We encourage others who may have been victimized to contact us, as no survivor should suffer in silence."

'Hassled to no end'

Brooks vehemently denied the scathing allegations.

"For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars," Brooks said in a statement. "It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face."

The award-winning country music singer continued, "Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of — ugly acts no human should ever do to another."

Brooks revealed that his legal team filed a lawsuit against his accuser "nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character."

The "Friends in Low Places" singer said his suit was filed anonymously "for the sake of families on both sides."

Brooks contended that he would "trust the system."

"I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be," Brooks concluded.

Back to work

Hours after the searing accusations were revealed, Brooks performed in Las Vegas.

After he performed at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace — where the 62-year-old country music singer has had a residency since May 2023 — Brooks penned an emotional message on social media.

On Instagram Brooks shared a photo of himself onstage in front of a sold-out crowd during his show with the caption: “If there was ever a night that I really needed this, TONIGHT was that night! Thank you for my life!!!!! Love, g.”

Douglas H. Wigdor — an attorney representing the woman in question — on Friday told CNN, “I cannot get into settlement discussions, but the suggestion made by Brooks that he was unwilling to pay millions is simply not true. We are very confident in our case, and over time the public will see his true character rather than his highly curated persona.”

