Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass to California: 'Look what you made us do!'

You’ve probably been watching the riots in Los Angeles.

For about a week now, angry foreign nationals (mostly Mexican), angry legal residents originally from Mexico, and lunatic leftist white American Democrats have been blocking highways, hurtling bricks at police from overpasses, shooting off fireworks into crowds, and setting cars on fire.

Your eyes are lying to you. You don’t see that man waving a Mexican flag while he fires off a bottle rocket into a group of cops.

Why? Because they’re very angry that laws against illegal immigration are being enforced. And they're doing more than "protesting" this — they're actively targeting the Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers charged with carrying this out.

That’s the purpose of posting the known locations and identities of ICE officers on social media. They want them hurt or even killed.

Agitator Jack Quillin, who was arrested for posting the location of ICE raids live online, is pretending now that he’s sorry, undoubtedly in hopes that his punishment will be light. But you would be a fool if you believed people like this don’t hope to see cops and right-wingers dead.

Nothing to see here

I’ve been watching it all too, but it’s the response of California officials that has me fascinated.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) tells the press that there’s no violence that needs a police response. Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D) claims there’s no violence or lawlessness in Los Angeles. Governor Gavin Newsom (D) says that the president sending in the National Guard is what caused the violence.

It all feels so familiar, and the reason why is because I grew up in a home that runs on the same deranged rules that modern American left-wing politics run on. For most of my life, I was under the spell of an important person in my life who behaved the way Gavin Newsom, Maxine Waters, and Karen Bass are behaving.

That person was my mother.

Mental derangement

My mother behaved that way because she had a mental derangement called a Cluster B personality disorder. You know this colloquially as clinical narcissism and clinical levels of emotional reactivity that comes out in screaming outbursts, lies, and blaming other people for what you yourself have done.

My weekly commentary show, "Disaffected," has a thesis: Abuse that starts in the home between spouses, or from parent to child, grows and expands into our public politics.

The narcissistic, deranged mind of my mother (that’s the Cluster B personality) is the same kind of mind that we find in the political and cultural left. Yes, I’m saying that I believe many of these politicians, and their voters, are truly diagnose-ably personality disordered. Yes, I’m saying that this is just “child abuse” and “spousal abuse” scaled up to the public stage.

It’s not that it’s “like” domestic abuse; it is the very same thing.

The real 'gaslighters'

Cause and effect are reversed. Your eyes are lying to you. You don’t see that man waving a Mexican flag while he fires off a bottle rocket into a group of cops. You’re not watching people throw bricks off highway overpasses. Do you understand? You’re crazy if you think you see that, and if it’s happening, people like you made the protesters get violent.

The proper term for these kinds of lies is “gaslighting.”

I know that you’re probably tired of hearing that, and you probably associate it with left-wing complaints. That’s a mistake. Gaslighting is real, and it is effective. It has worked on you many times in your life, I guarantee it.

The left simply reverses the truth — leftists hurt others, then claim to be victims. They lie and distort reality to make other people think that they are crazy, then the leftist accuses the person she bamboozled of “gaslighting” her!

'Mommie Dearest'

I learned about it at home. If you’ve seen the movie "Mommie Dearest," you have a good idea of what kind of childhood I had. We were poor, not rich, and we weren’t famous. But everything else was much the same.

Think back to the scene where Joan Crawford finds her 8-year-old daughter, Christina, playing make-believe in front of Joan’s mirror. Christina imitates her mother at press conferences, addressing her “wonderful fans.”

Joan’s ego is so bruised she starts screaming at her daughter and hacking her hair off. Joan yells, “You vain, spoiled child, trying to find ways to make people look at you. Why are you always looking at yourself in the mirror? Why are you doing that? Tell me!”





'Look what you're making me do'

Joan was projecting her own traits onto her daughter. My mother did the same. When she became frenzied with frustration, she would push me down onto my knees on the dining room floor, commanding me to “humble myself” while she hit me on the face and about the head. As her anger got to a peak of red-faced fury, she would shake me until my head bobbled and scream, “WHY ARE YOU DOING THIS TO ME?”

RELATED: Had an abusive mother? Then you understand the left's anti-Trump insanity

AllNikArt/Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

A longtime babysitter named Theresa was similarly afflicted. Theresa lived down the block, and a bunch of us kids went to her apartment after school to be watched until our parents got home from work. Theresa had a love-hate relationship with children. She liked them enough to babysit and provide us with hundreds of comic books to keep us entertained, but she would lose control when we got too loud.

Maybe we screamed too much playing tag; maybe our feet stepped into the flower bed. Theresa would call us into the living room. She did her hair like Alice the maid from "The Brady Bunch" and wore horn-rimmed glasses with double-knit polyester shorts.

Theresa would have us children sit on the floor before her as she perched on the couch. Looking us in the eye, she’d take the palm of her hands and slap her inner thighs until they turned black and blue.

“You’re working my nerves and making me do this!” she’d yell, slamming her own thighs. “LOOK WHAT YOU’RE MAKING ME DO!”

That’s what Gavin Newsom is doing.

Narcissistic reversal

“Thanks to our law enforcement officers and the majority of Angelenos who protested peacefully, this situation was winding down and was concentrated in just a few square blocks downtown,” Newsom said in a video posted on X. “But that’s not what Donald Trump wanted. He again chose escalation; he chose more force.”

Translation: WHY IS DONALD TRUMP MAKING THE RIOTERS BE VIOLENT?

That’s what they’re all doing, the Democrats and city leaders blaming Trump, the police, the National Guard, or ICE, for the criminal violence of street thugs.

This is called a “narcissistic reversal.” It’s what my mother did when she blamed me for “hurting” her while she was beating me. It’s what Theresa did when she told 7-year-olds they were forcing her to beat her legs black and blue. It’s what Newsom is doing when he claims that Trump enforcing the law is what’s making illegal aliens and Americans break the law.

The Bible knows this devilish trick. Isaiah 5:20 says, "Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil; who put darkness for light, and light for darkness; who put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter.”

A taste of home

These denials, these reversals of blame, are familiar to me because I was raised from birth in just the kind of environment you see out on the streets and in politicians’ podiums this week. Yes, I am saying that politicians on the left are, in my view, behaving exactly as you would expect from patients with borderline or narcissistic personality disorders (and antisocial PD/sociopathy, too).

It’s all out in the open now. Turn on your TV, open social media, and it’s like watching a screening of "Mommie Dearest" or "One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest," but it’s all presented to you as if it were perfectly normal.

If you have felt for years that something is really psychologically off about the left, you were right. Maybe this essay has given you a framework that can help you understand what specifically that thing is that’s so “off.” I believe it’s Cluster B psychopathology. Domestic abuse has gone public and feral.