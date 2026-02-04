Polyamorous refugee Klingons: New 'Star Trek' writer makes 'three-parent household' a priority

Klingons are no longer proud warriors.

In a recent interview, a co-writer for the newest "Star Trek" television adventure, "Starfleet Academy," revealed just how important it was to include gay lifestyles in the new series.

Noga Landau gave an interview with Polygon about the latest episode of the show, which was positioned as redefining "what it means to be a Klingon warrior."

While the Fandom page for "Star Trek" defines Klingons as a warrior species and a "proud, tradition-bound people who valued honor and combat," Landau has not only blessed Trekkers with strange take on the lore but has completely turned it inside out.

Refugee soldiers

First, Landau remarked on the importance of citing the Klingons as refugees. This is not too far-fetched given that the species has faced extinction, but Landau said it was a key aspect to include in the storyline.

"There are so many refugees at any given time in the world. It is a part of the human condition," she told Polygon. "We feel that on a show like 'Starfleet Academy,' it's important to tell that story."

In episode four, "Vox in Excelso," Klingon Jay-Den Kraag not only rejects his people's tradition of hunting (he prefers medicine), but he is a pacifist who has a fear of public speaking.

Three-for-all

Landau did not stop there, though, and while Kraag's decisions to reject his culture indeed upset his parents, it has also been revealed that he comes from a polyamorous household: two fathers and one mother.

"There are a lot of folks alive in the world right now, and there always have been, who have three parents," Landau bizarrely claimed. "We put our heads together when we were [writing] the episode, and we said, 'There are going to be people in our audience who've never seen their kind of family before on screen, so why don't we do that?' Klingons are fun. They seem like the sort of people who wouldn't hold back from having a three-parent household."

Final frontiers

As Align previously reported, the Klingon played by actor Karim Diane will reportedly have his sexuality "explored."

"He doesn't like to battle. He wants to love people and heal people and save people," Diane recently said about the character. "He goes to Starfleet Academy, makes a ton of friends, and they help him be OK with who he is."

Fans have also shared screenshots of the Klingon being caressed by a male, human character, who is allegedly "nonbinary."

This is not a fresh angle for "Star Trek" lore, however. In 2022, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" reportedly introduced a nonbinary doctor played by Jesse James Keitel, an actor who believes he is female.

